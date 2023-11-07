Ibrahim Zadran credits Sachin Tendulkar after hitting Afghanistan's first Cricket World Cup hundred

Ibrahim Zadran credited words of wisdom from cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar after scoring Afghanistan's first World Cup century with an unbeaten 129 against Australia.

Former India batter Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in both Test and one-day international cricket, saw Afghanistan in training ahead of Tuesday's encounter in Mumbai.

The Little Master certainly made an impact on Afghanistan opener Zadran, 21, who reached his hundred from 131 balls and helped his side to their highest World Cup total of 291-5.

Speaking at the half-time break, Zadran - who struck eight fours and three sixes in a composed innings - said: "I had a good chat with Sachin Tendulkar yesterday.

"He gave me lots of things that I can't express. He shared lots of experience from his 24 years [as a player].

"I said before the game I will play like Tendulkar and I am very thankful he shared his experience with me. It gave me lots of confidence. That's why I did this score.

"I am feeling so great to become the first Afghanistan player to make a hundred in a World Cup. It's a wonderful achievement for me but I want to make more hundreds in cricket in the future.

"I have worked really hard for this tournament. I missed a hundred against Pakistan [when I got out for 87] so I was feeling I would make a hundred."

Image: Zadran now sits proudly atop of the list of highest scores for Afghanistan in a Cricket World Cup

Zadran's total eclipsed the 96 Samiullah Shinwari struck against Scotland during Afghanistan's maiden 50-over World Cup in 2015, with Zadran's 87 versus Pakistan earlier in the 2023 competition now third on that list.

After commentating on Zadran's knock in Mumbai, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said: "It was very exciting to watch and not just against one bowler. Whoever came on, he put them away. He took his time at the right times."

Zadran's century was his fifth overall in one-day international cricket, with his best a score of 162 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in November 2022