Cricket World Cup: South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets in final group stage match

South Africa saw off a spirited fightback from Afghanistan to win by five wickets in their final World Cup group game and consolidate second place in the standings.

South Africa - already secure of a semi-final spot, have 14 points from their nine games and are two points ahead of Australia, who play Bangladesh on Saturday, while Afghanistan wrapped up their best-ever World Cup campaign with four wins and also sealed a place in the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan opted to bat first and posted 244 in 50 overs on the back of Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten knock of 97, which included seven boundaries and three sixes, while Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the South African bowlers with figures of 4-44.

In response, South Africa opener Quinton de Kock set up the chase with a breezy 41 that took him to the top of the tournament's scoring charts on 591 runs.

Rassie van der Dussen (76 not out) then guided the Proteas home, stitching together a 65-run partnership with Andile Phehlukwayo, who smashed the winning runs with a massive six over deep mid wicket in the 48th over.

What's next?

South Africa are into the semi-finals and will face Australia on Thursday (8am on Sky Sports Cricket, 8.30am start), with hosts India taking on the fourth-placed team the previous day in the other semi-final.

There's another double-header of live action on Saturday, as Australia play Bangladesh in their final group match (4.30am on Sky Sports Mix, 5am start) before England round off their disappointing title defence against Pakistan (8am on Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am start).

