Cricket World Cup: Australia thrash Bangladesh by eight wickets after Mitchell Marsh's stunning 177 not out

Mitchell Marsh's mammoth unbeaten century kept the Cricket World Cup momentum rolling for Australia as they beat Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Bangladesh, who are already eliminated, set a competitive total of 307 which Australia were able to chase down with 32 balls to spare.

Marsh starred with the bat, smashing 177 not out off 132 balls alongside David Warner and Steve Smith, who both scored half-centuries.

Image: Mitchell Marsh top-scored for Australia in their dominant victory

Sitting third in the table with seven wins in the group stages, Australia's attention now turns to next week's semi-finals and a meeting with South Africa on Thursday.

Australia extend winning streak

After losing the toss, Bangladesh got off to a solid start as Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das piled on the runs before both batters were dismissed for 36.

Image: Sean Abbott removed Tanzid Hasan with a caught and bowled to end Bangladesh's opening partnership

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy picked up where they left off with a 63-run stand for the third wicket before the captain was run out five short of a half-century.

After Mohammad Mahmudullah was run out by Marnus Labuschagne for 32, Marcus Stoinis earned the big wicket of the innings when Hridoy was dismissed for a top score of 74.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out Australia's outstanding fielding performance as Marnus Labuschagne played a part in two run outs against Bangladesh.

Although Australia were able to restrict the runs in the final four overs, Bangladesh's efforts earned them their highest total of the competition as they finished on 306-8.

They had the perfect start when Taskin Ahmed bowled Travis Head just three overs into the Australian innings, but David Warner and Marsh quickly took control with a 120-run partnership off 116 balls.

Image: David Warner (right) made 53 and was part of a 120-run stand for the second wicket with Mitchell Marsh (left)

Warner chipped to Shanto off Mustafizur Rahman to fall for 53 in the 23rd over, but Marsh continued his ruthless form alongside Steve Smith.

The pair put on a 175-run partnership off 135 balls and both finished unbeaten, with Marsh scoring 177 and Smith posting 63 to see Australia home in the 45th over.

Live ICC Cricket World Cup Thursday 16th November 8:00am

What's next?

The group stage reaches its conclusion on Sunday, with tournament hosts and unbeaten India facing a Netherlands side who are currently bottom of the standings (8am on Sky Sports Cricket, 8.30am start).

The semi-final line-up is now confirmed, with India playing fourth-placed New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday before Australia take on South Africa in Kolkata a day later. Build-up of those matches begins on Sky Sports Cricket from 8am on those days, with matches starting at 8.30am.

Watch every match from the Cricket World Cup live Sky Sports, including the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday November 19. Stream the tournament without a contract through NOW.