When is the Cricket World Cup final on Sky Sports? How to follow India vs Australia on screen, online and in Hindi

India take on Australia in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday - and you can follow all of the action across Sky Sports.

The game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which starts at 8.30am UK time, will be live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Build-up begins at 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket and 8am on Sky Sports Main Event as India look to win a third World Cup title and Australia a sixth.

Hindi coverage of the final is also available on Sky Sports Mix from 8.20am.

Coverage of India vs Australia will include a live blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App, featuring over-by-over text commentary and in-game video clips.

What happened when India faced Australia in the group stage?

India won by six wickets for the first of 10 straight victories the hosts have achieved in this World Cup - although the triumph was not completely straightforward with Rohit Sharma's side initially slipping to 2-3 in a chase of 200 in Chennai.

Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed for ducks before Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97no) revived the innings with a fourth-wicket stand of 165 and India prevailed in 41.2 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja had earlier bagged 3-28 as Australia were rolled for 199 in 49.3 overs with David Warner (46) and Steve Smith (41) the highest-scoring batters.

What happened in the semi-finals?

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs, piling on 397-4 as Kohli scored a record 50th ODI hundred, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49, before Mohammed Shami took seven wickets to help dismiss the Black Caps for 327.

Australia squeezed past South Africa by three wickets, with Pat Cummins (14no) and Mitchell Starc (16no) taking their side to their target of 213 - and a seventh straight victory in this year's tournament - after a nervy run chase.

India's World Cup results so far Beat Australia by six wickets

Beat Afghanistan by eight wickets

Beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

Beat New Zealand by four wickets

Beat England by 100 runs

Beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs

Beat South Africa 243 runs

Beat Netherlands by 160 runs

Beat New Zealand by 70 runs in semi-final

Australia's World Cup results so far Lost to Australia by six wickets

Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

Beat New Zealand by five runs

Beat England by 33 runs

Beat Afghanistan by three wickets

Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Beat South Africa by three wickets in semi-final

India and Australia's top performers

INDIA

Leading run-scorer: Virat Kohli (711 runs @ 101.57 - 3 x hundred, 5 x fifty)

Virat Kohli (711 runs @ 101.57 - 3 x hundred, 5 x fifty) Highest score: Rohit Sharma (131 off 84 balls, against Afghanistan)

Rohit Sharma (131 off 84 balls, against Afghanistan) Leading wicket-taker: Mohammed Shami (23 wickets @ 9.13)

Mohammed Shami (23 wickets @ 9.13) Best bowling figures: Mohammed Shami (7-57 versus New Zealand)

AUSTRALIA

Leading run-scorer: David Warner (528 runs @ 52.80 - 2 x hundred, 2 x fifty)

David Warner (528 runs @ 52.80 - 2 x hundred, 2 x fifty) Highest score: Glenn Maxwell (201 not out off 128 balls, against Afghanistan)

Glenn Maxwell (201 not out off 128 balls, against Afghanistan) Leading wicket-taker: Adam Zampa (22 wickets @ 21.40)

Adam Zampa (22 wickets @ 21.40) Best bowling figures: Adam Zampa (4-8 against Netherlands)

