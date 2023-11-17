When is the Cricket World Cup final on Sky Sports? How to follow India vs Australia on screen, online and in Hindi

Watch Sunday's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event or in Hindi on Sky Sports Mix; follow the game on skysports.com and Sky Sports App with text blog and video clips
Friday 17 November 2023 11:16, UK
India take on Australia in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday - and you can follow all of the action across Sky Sports.
The game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which starts at 8.30am UK time
India look to win a third World Cup title and Australia a sixth.
Hindi coverage of the final is also available on Sky Sports Mix from 8.20am.
India won by six wickets for the first of 10 straight victories the hosts have achieved in this World Cup - although the triumph was not completely straightforward with Rohit Sharma's side initially slipping to 2-3 in a chase of 200 in Chennai.
Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed for ducks before Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97no) revived the innings with a fourth-wicket stand of 165 and India prevailed in 41.2 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja had earlier bagged 3-28 as Australia were rolled for 199 in 49.3 overs with David Warner (46) and Steve Smith (41) the highest-scoring batters.
India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs, piling on 397-4 as Kohli scored a record 50th ODI hundred, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49, before Mohammed Shami took seven wickets to help dismiss the Black Caps for 327.
Australia squeezed past South Africa by three wickets, with Pat Cummins (14no) and Mitchell Starc (16no) taking their side to their target of 213 - and a seventh straight victory in this year's tournament - after a nervy run chase.
