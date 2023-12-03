Bangladesh's 16-year-old Shorna Akter picks up five wickets in victory over South Africa

Bangladesh's 16-year-old Shorna Akter picked up a stunning five-wicket haul to inspire a 13-run victory over South Africa in Benoni.

Akter, the leg-spinning all-rounder, helped Bangladesh's women pick up just a second-ever T20 win over South Africa after reducing the hosts from 123-3 to 136-8 in the space of two overs.

Bangladesh had lost 10 straight games against South Africa in the T20 format, but Akter (5-28) helped put an end to the curse, leading her side to their first T20 victory on South African soil.

Bangladesh are set to host the Women's T20 World Cup between September and October 2024. It will be the second time the country is hosting after Australia won the first event there in 2014.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat and posted 149-2 with a combined effort from Murshida Khatun (62no) and captain Nigar Sultana Joty (34no), who shared an unbeaten partnership worth 66.

Shamima Sultana (24) made a solid start before she was dismissed by Nondumiso Shangase in the seventh over.

Debutant Eliz-Mari Marx picked up the only other wicket after she trapped Sobhana Mostary (16) lbw to leave the tourists 83-2 by the 13th over.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

In reply, the Proteas Women posted 136-8 after racing to 69 with a joint effort from their skipper Tazmin Brits (67) and Anneke Bosch (30) - the latter promoted to open in the absence of Laura Wolvaardt, who missed the game after playing in the Women's Big Bash League final on Saturday.

Akter removed both Bosch and Shangase (0) in the 18th over to leave South Africa 123-5.

Fahima Khatun (1-22) bowled Annerie Dercksen (one) whilst Nahida Akter (1-31) dismissed Marx (one) leaving South Africa needing 24 runs from six balls.

Akter mopped up the tail dismissing Mieke de Ridder (1) and Masabata Klaas (0) in consecutive deliveries.

The final two games in the series will be played on December 6 and 8 in Kimberley before a three-match ODI series begins on December 16 in East London.

Watch all the best live sport with NOW.