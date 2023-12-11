Rishabh Pant: India wicketkeeper to make IPL return to cricket in 2024 after car crash

Rishabh Pant is set to make his return to cricket in the 2024 Indian Premier League after more then a year out following a serious car crash.

Pant underwent plastic surgery after being left with facial injuries following the collision in northern India in December 2022. He also suffered injuries to his back, right forearm and leg after he fell asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes, according to reports at the time.

The 26-year-old, who is captain of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, could play solely as a batter in next year's tournament if not cleared to keep wicket.

"If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side," a Capitals official told Cricbuzz.

Image: Chennai Super Kings won the 2023 edition of the IPL, for the fifth occasion in the franchise's history

Pant's most recent cricket match was for India in their second Test against Bangladesh last year, in which he scored 93 in the first innings, days before the crash occurred. He has played 33 Tests, 30 one-day internationals and 66 T20Is for his country, averaging 43.67 and with five hundreds in the longest format.

Before the IPL, India play three T20Is against Afghanistan, two Tests against South Africa and five Tests against England between January and March, but Pant is not thought to be available for selection.

In Pant's absence, Delhi finished ninth out of 10 teams in last year's IPL table, which was ultimately won by Chennai Super Kings.