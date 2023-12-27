Australia vs Pakistan: Pat Cummins restricts visitors with three wickets to put hosts on top

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique led a sustained attack against Australia before Pat Cummins took three wickets to leave the visitors on 196-6 and trailing by 124 runs on day two of the second Test in Melbourne.

Pakistan had bowled Australia out for 318 by lunch with play starting 30 minutes early after only 66 of the scheduled 90 overs were bowled on a rain-affected encounter on day one.

But off-spinner Nathan Lyon produced the first bit of magic for Australia when Imam ul-Haq (10) edged to Marnus Labuschagne at second slip in the 16th over.

It wasn't until the 36th over, however, that the next wicket fell with Cummins (3-37) taking a stunning one-handed catch in his follow through to remove Shafique (62) as Pakistan were left on 124-2.

In his following spell, Cummins bowled former Test skipper Babar Azam (one) with a brilliant off-cutter that went straight through his defence with the crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground roaring in delight.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood (90) departed after he carved Lyon (2-48) straight to point which initiated Pakistan's middle order collapse as they lost three wickets for 23 runs.

Image: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique made 62 runs off 109 deliveries against Australia

Australia's pace bowler Josh Hazlewood (1-29) bowled Saud Shakeel (nine) before Cummins picked up his third wicket as Salman Agha (five) edged behind to Alex Carey.

Mohammad Rizwan (29no) and Aamer Jamal (2no) reached the close for Pakistan trying to halt the slide with the visitors trailing by 124 runs.

Australia had earlier resumed play on day two at 187-3 as Marnus Labuschagne (63) and Travis Head (17) shared a 50-run partnership but Pakistan's quick bowlers dragged the game back into their favour with regular wickets.

Mitchell Marsh crunched 41 off 60 deliveries during his outing which included six fours and one six but mistimed a short ball from Mir Hamza (2-51) to Aamir Jamal at backward point.

Image: Pakistan's Mir Hamza (2-51) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc (nine)

Pakistan bowled 51 extras including 20 byes and 15 wides which bumped up Australia's total and could prove costly later on.

After plenty of dropped catches in this series so far, namely David Warner who was dropped on two on Tuesday, wicketkeeper Rizwan produced a magnificent one-handed catch to his right to dismiss counterpart Carey.

Pakistan's pace quartet applied sustained pressure on the hosts with Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-85), Hamza (2-51), Hasan Ali (2-61) taking two wickets apiece, and Jamal (3-64) who finished on a three-for.

What's next?

The second Test will resume on December 28 until December 30 before both sides head to Sydney for the final Test from January 2 to January 7 2024, where Pakistan won their last Test in Australia in 1995.

