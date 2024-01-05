Men's T20 World Cup: England grouped with Australia as India face Pakistan in New York

England begin defence of Men's T20 World Cup on June 4 against Scotland in Barbados; Jos Buttler's side also grouped with Australia, Oman and Namibia; India to play Pakistan in New York on June 9; the 20 teams divided into four groups of five with top two in each pool making Super 8 stage
Friday 5 January 2024 19:30, UK
Defending champions England have been grouped with Australia for the Men's T20 World Cup in June, while India will face Pakistan in New York.
The 2024 Men's T20 World Cup is being co-hosted by America and West Indies, with USA facing Canada in the opening game on June 1 and the final to take place in Barbados on June 29.
England - who won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia after beating Pakistan in the final - have also been grouped with Namibia, Scotland and Oman.
Jos Buttler's side begin their title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4, before playing Australia at the same venue on June 8.
The hotly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will be staged in New York on June 9.
The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five with the top two in each pool making the Super 8 stage.
First-time qualifiers Uganda will play Afghanistan on June 3 in their maiden T20 World Cup match.
USA and Canada will also be playing in the tournament for the first time, with USA given a place as hosts and Canada coming through the Americas Qualifier.
Existing venues at Grand Prairie in Dallas and Broward County in Florida will be expanded using modular stadium technology, which has been used at previous International Cricket Council events to increase venue capacity.
Saturday June 1
Group A - USA vs Canada (Dallas)
Sunday June 2
Group C - West Indies vs Papua New Guinea (Guyana)
Group B - Namibia vs Oman (Barbados)
Monday June 3
Group D - Sri Lanka vs South Africa (New York)
Group C - Afghanistan vs Uganda (Guyana)
Tuesday June 4
Group B - England vs Scotland (Barbados)
Group D - Netherlands vs Nepal (Dallas)
Wednesday June 5
Group A - India vs Ireland (New York)
Group C - Papua New Guinea vs Uganda (Guyana)
Group B - Australia vs Oman (Barbados)
Thursday June 6
Group A- USA vs Pakistan (Dallas)
Group B - Namibia vs Scotland (Barbados)
Friday June 7
Group A - Canada vs Ireland (New York)
Group C - New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Guyana)
Group D - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Dallas)
Saturday June 8
Group D - Netherlands vs South Africa (New York)
Group B - Australia vs England (Barbados)
Sunday June 9
Group A - India vs Pakistan (New York)
Group B - Oman vs Scotland (Antigua and Barbuda)
Monday June 10
Group D - South Africa vs Bangladesh (New York)
Tuesday June 11
Group A - Pakistan vs Canada (New York)
Group D - Sri Lanka vs Nepal (Lauderhill)
Group B - Australia vs Namibia (Antigua and Barbuda)
Wednesday June 12
Group A - USA vs India (New York)
Group C - West Indies vs New Zealand (Trinidad and Tobago)
Thursday June 13
Group B - England vs Oman (Antigua and Barbuda)
Group D - Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
Group C - Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea (Trinidad and Tobago)
Friday June 14
Group A - USA vs Ireland (Lauderhill)
Group D - South Africa vs Nepal (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
Group C - New Zealand vs Uganda (Trinidad and Tobago)
Saturday June 15
Group A - India vs Canada (Lauderhill)
Group B - Namibia vs England (Antigua and Barbuda)
Group B - Australia vs Scotland (Saint Luca)
Sunday June 16
Group A - Pakistan vs Ireland (Lauderhill)
Group D - Bangladesh vs Nepal (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
Group D - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Saint Lucia)
Monday June 17
Group C - New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea (Saint Lucia)
Group C - West Indies vs Afghanistan (Saint Lucia)
The top two from each of the four groups qualify for the Super 8s. The teams are the split into two further groups of four, with the top two from both then progressing to the semi-finals.
Wednesday June 19
Group 2 - A2 vs D1 (Antigua and Barbuda)
Group 2 - B1 vs C2 (Saint Lucia)
Thursday June 20
Group 1 - C1 vs A1 (Barbados)
Group 1 - B2 vs D2 (Antigua and Barbuda)
Friday June 21
Group 2 - B1 vs D1 (Saint Lucia)
Group 2 - A2 vs C2 (Barbados)
Saturday June 22
Group 1 - A1 vs D2 (Antigua and Barbuda)
Group 1 - C1 vs B2 (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
Sunday June 23
Group 2 - A2 vs B1 (Barbados)
Group 2 - C2 vs D1 (Antigua and Barbuda)
Monday June 24
Group 1 - B2 vs A1 (Saint Lucia)
Group 1 - C1 vs D2 (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
Wednesday June 26
Semi-final - Winner of Group 1 vs Runner-up of Group 2 (Guyana)
Thursday June 27
Semi-final - Winner of Group 2 vs Runner-up of Group 1 (Trinidad)
Saturday June 29
Final (Barbados)