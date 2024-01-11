Colin Graves: Former Yorkshire chair is club's 'only viable option', says ECB, as board agree to recommend loan proposal

Colin Graves consortium's offer still needs green light from club members at an extraordinary general meeting; Graves was Yorkshire chairman in 2012-2015, part of the period where the club were fined £400,000 for failing to address systemic use of racist or discriminatory language

Colin Graves was Yorkshire Cricket Club's "only viable option", according to the England and Wales Cricket Board, after the county agreed to a proposal from a consortium led by the controversial former chairman.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ECB also stated: "Considerable work has been carried out at Yorkshire - and across cricket more widely - in recent years to tackle discrimination and make the game more inclusive, and it is vital this continues."

Graves' offer still needs the green light from club members at an extraordinary general meeting that is to be held on February 2.

The financially-stricken club are in desperate need of cash to ward off the threat of administration.

In a document sent to its members, Yorkshire detailed "substantial borrowings" and an overdraft of around £17m, with repayment due in October of this year.

Yorkshire say that they've spoken to more than 350 potential investors from across the world over the last year but due to inflation, interest rates and fears of reputational damage, all avenues were "exhausted" and they entered into a period of exclusivity with Graves.

Graves has committed to advancing an unsecured loan of £1m to the club, with the aim to find a further £4m of investment over a five-month period.

A mooted deal with former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley failed to fully materialise, along with other potential options, paving the way for Graves to come back in at a club he served as chairman between 2012 and 2015.

As part of the notice sent to members, it stated Graves' "overriding and urgent objective" is to ensure that the club is placed on a sustainable financial footing "as soon as possible".

The 75-year-old Graves served as Yorkshire chairman between 2012 and 2015 and his time in the role covered part of the period where the club were fined £400,000 for failing to address the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language.

Graves denies knowledge of racist behaviour during his initial spell as chairman, which came before he took on a similar role at the England and Wales Cricket Board between 2015 and 2020.

The ECB criticised Graves in 2023 after he described incidents of racism at Yorkshire as "banter".

Graves apologises to racism victims

On Thursday, Graves apologised "personally and unreservedly" to those who experienced racism at Yorkshire and said he "profoundly regrets" the words he used last year.

He said in a statement: "I apologise personally and unreservedly to anyone who experienced any form of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Discrimination or abuse based on race, ethnicity or any other protected characteristic is not and never will be acceptable.

"I profoundly regret some of the language I used when asked about the events that took place when I was chairman, at a time when I was no longer at the club. I understand and sympathise with those who regarded my comments as dismissive or uncaring.

"I am determined to do whatever is required to ensure Yorkshire County Cricket Club continues to reflect the communities it represents. The club cannot and will not succeed unless it is united in its commitment to meet the highest professional standards, on and off the field.

"I want to make it clear that we accept the findings of the report carried out by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) and its recommendations. If I am confirmed as chairman, the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion work that has been carried out over the last two years will continue.

"I hope that new and older members, former players, commercial sponsors and broadcasters will work with us to ensure that everyone connected with Yorkshire cricket is proud to be associated with the club.

"I hope that members will vote in favour of this deal when it is put to them. Yorkshire CCC is one of the most illustrious sporting institutions in the country and one of the most successful clubs in world cricket.

"I believe its best days still lie ahead, but success on the field cannot be achieved without financial stability off the pitch. There are huge challenges ahead in order to achieve this. But if the offer is accepted by members, I will lead a management team which will oversee an immediate injection of capital into the club.

"It is our intention to get Yorkshire back to winning ways; grow the women's game; and inspire a new generation of children and young adults to watch and play cricket. Yorkshire must be a club that is open and welcoming to everyone who shares a passion for the game, from every part of society."

Rafiq: Yorkshire is no longer my club

Former spin bowler Azeem Rafiq, who gave harrowing testimony to MPs in November 2021 about the abuse he suffered during two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018, tweeted "No longer my club" alongside a broken heart emoji.

Alex Sobel, Labour MP for Leeds North West, said: "I am very concerned that we would lose the progress we have made under a return by Mr Graves and would need not just a statement recanting his views but full commitment to create a club for the whole community."

Graves' expected return as Yorkshire chairman was condemned charity Sporting Equals earlier this week, with the latter writing an open letter to the ECB and sports minister Stuart Andrew as well as county cricket clubs and their sponsors expressing their dismay.

Yorkshire say Graves' potential reinstatement comes after a "rigorous process" that involved meeting with over 350 interested parties as they seek the investment needed to keep the club afloat.

However, Sporting Equals, which promotes ethnic diversity across sport, feels Graves' reappointment would "make a mockery" of victims of racism and "undermine the progress made" within cricket.

The charity also said it would "be a rejection of the ICEC Report's thorough investigation and well considered conclusions", referring to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket's findings that racism, sexism, classism and elitism were "widespread" in English and Welsh cricket.

Culture, Media and Sport select committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage said in a statement: "The disgraceful treatment of Azeem Rafiq by Yorkshire CCC was the tip of the iceberg, with racism, classism, sexism and misogyny found to be entrenched across the sport.

"The publication of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket's report last year offered a turning point for English cricket, which the ECB appears to be taking.

"The return of Colin Graves to Yorkshire and to English cricket risks undermining what progress has been made so far.

"If the club is serious about rebuilding its reputation as well as its finances, then there needs to be a commitment from Mr Graves and the club to fully respecting the findings of the ICEC and taking action on them.

"The Culture, Media and Sport Committee will be watching closely as this deal progresses, so that the terrible past of Yorkshire CCC does not repeat itself."

Graves gave Yorkshire a multi-million-pound loan in 2002, of which some £14.9m is still owed to the Graves Family Trust.