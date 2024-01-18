Australia vs West Indies: Travis Head's ton gives hosts commanding lead as Josh Hazlewood takes four wickets

Travis Head smashed 119 while Josh Hazlewood picked up four wickets to skittle the West Indies top order and put Australia on course for a convincing victory on day two of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Head scored his seventh Test century, the second at his home ground, as he helped Australia post 283 all out as 24-year-old Shamar Joseph (5-94) took a five-for.

Hazlewood (4-18) took four to rattle the West Indies, who finished day two on 73-6 and still trail Australia by 22 runs with only four wickets remaining.

Justin Greaves fell for 24 to the final delivery of the day leaving Joshua Da Silva on 17 not out at the other end.

Australia resumed day two on 59-2 and the West Indies made regular breakthroughs to keep them on their toes with Kemar Roach (2-48) and Greaves (2-36) picking up two wickets apiece.

Cameron Green (14), who was in fourth position after Steve Smith became an opener, was dismissed cheaply by Joseph.

Image: West Indies' Shamar Joseph holds up the ball after taking 5 wickets against Australia on day two of the opening Test in Adelaide

Fellow debutant Greaves (2-36) removed Usman Khawaja (45), who was caught at slip by Alick Athanaze.

Mitchell Marsh (five) and Alex Carey (15) had significantly short outings but Head remained at the crease for 134 balls and brought up his century by driving spinner Gudakesh Motie for four.

Head also surpassed 3000 Test runs during his knock which consisted of 12 boundaries and three sixes but Kavem Hodge took a brilliant catch near the rope to dismiss the left-hander.

Joseph removed Nathan Lyon (24) to complete his five-wicket haul but Australia remained in the ascendancy when West Indies came out to bat for the second time in two days.

Hazlewood dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck with his first delivery and, in his next over, removed West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (one) with Head taking a sharp catch at short leg.

Image: West Indies' Justin Greaves took a catch to dismiss Australia's Mitchell Marsh for five

West Indies slumped to 7-3 after Athanaze also fell for a duck after he gloved Hazlewood to wicketkeeper Carey.

Hazlewood did not concede a single run until his fifth over, when he struck again, removing Hodge (three) who edged to Smith at second slip.

Green (1-9) dismissed Kirk McKenzie (26) in his first over to reduce West Indies to 40-5, before Greaves was trapped lbw by Lyon (1-4)

West Indies, who have not won a Test series in Australia since 1997 and are without all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers, who have opted to play in Twenty20 leagues instead.