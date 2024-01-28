Sri Lanka Cricket suspension lifted with immediate effect by International Cricket Council

Sri Lanka Cricket has had its suspension lifted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) board with immediate effect.

Government interference on November 10 when Sri Lanka's ministry of sport was dismissed saw Sri Lanka's membership of the ICC suspended.

The country also lost the hosting rights for the ICC U19 men's Cricket World Cup, with the event currently ongoing in South Africa.

"SLC was suspended in November for being in serious breach of its obligations as an ICC member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," a statement by the ICC said.

"The board have been monitoring the situation since the suspension and are now satisfied that SLC are no longer in breach of membership obligations."

Sri Lanka won just two of their nine matches at the men's Cricket World Cup last year, finishing second bottom of the table. They are scheduled to tour England this summer for a three-Test series.