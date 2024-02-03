England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah takes six wickets as hosts claim big lead on day two of second Test

Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets in a brilliant bowling performance as England collapsed to 253 all out on day two of the second Test against India in Vizag.

The Indian fast bowler took the prized scalp of England's captain Ben Stokes (47), dismissing him for a 13th time, as he claimed his 150th Test wicket and forced a middle-order collapse after the visitors had been well-placed at 114-1.

Bumrah (6-45) too mopped up the tail, picking up Tom Hartley (21) caught in the slips and trapping James Anderson (6) lbw, as India took a 143-run lead into their second innings.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (13no) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15no) returned to the middle, hitting three boundaries each as the hosts closed on 28-0 and with a sizeable lead of 171.

Earlier, India’s Jaiswal (209) reached his first Test double hundred as he smashed England’s bowlers for 19 fours and seven sixes during his outing to help India post 396 in their first innings.

India added 60 runs to their overnight total for the loss of the last four wickets, with Anderson (3-47), Rehan Ahmed (3-65) and Shoaib Bashir (3-138) picking up three wickets apiece.

Score summary India 396 all out (112 overs): Yashasvi Jaiswal (209), Shubman Gill (34); James Anderson (3-47) England 253 all out (55.5 overs):Zak Crawley (76), Ben Stokes (47); Jasprit Bumrah (6-45)India 28-0 (5 overs):Yashasvi Jaiswal (15no), Rohit Sharma (13no) Zak Crawley (76), Ben Stokes (47); Jasprit Bumrah (6-45)Yashasvi Jaiswal (15no), Rohit Sharma (13no)

Bumrah makes case for pace

Jaiswal smashed Bashir over square leg for six before sweeping a full toss through the same region to bring up his sparkling double century in style (off 277 balls), the 22-year-old becoming the third youngest Indian player to reach the mark.

Image: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century

Ben Duckett (21) and birthday boy Zak Crawley (76) ensured England reached lunch without losing a wicket despite facing some early spin from Ravichandran Ashwin (0-61) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-71).

It was Yadav who struck after the interval to break the 59-run partnership between England’s opening pair when Duckett picked out Rajat Patidar at silly point.

Crawley drove Bumrah for four boundaries in the ninth over as he pulled England from 59-1 up to 114-1 with some fluent batting, making the most of being dropped on 18 by Shubman Gill at short mid-wicket.

However, a leading edge off left-arm spinner Axar Patel (1-24) saw him removed, with Shreyas Iyer taking a brilliant low diving catch at backward point.

Image: India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates after taking the catch of England's Zak Crawley at backward point

Bumrah then made the case for pace on a flat pitch at the ACA-VDCA Stadium when he forced a middle-order collapse, dismissing Joe Root (5) for an eighth time.

Ollie Pope’s (23) stumps were sent cartwheeling after a perfect yorker from Bumrah ran through his defences and caused England to panic.

Bumrah next tempted Jonny Bairstow (25) with a wide ball that was edged to Gill at first slip, before Yadav removed both Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed for six in the space of four overs to leave England faltering on 182-7, before Bumrah cleaned up the tail.

Bumrah: No better feeling than taking wickets

Jasprit Bumrah, after starring for India with 6-45 on TNT Sports:

Image: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow (25)

"You always enjoy it when you get rewards.

"The reverse-swing in India plays an important role and, born in this country, you understand how to use it to your advantage. When you bowl reverse-swing, people try to bowl magical deliveries and do too much.

"You have to be patient and set the batsmen up. You have to have a plan and use your deliveries wisely.

"I'm very happy with the execution today and that I could contribute on a wicket like that. There's no better feeling."

Crawley: We're still in the game

England batter Zak Crawley after his first-innings 76 on TNT Sports:

Image: Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett shared a 59-run opening stand on day two of the second Test

"I feel in good touch at the moment. I'm hitting the ball where I want to and nice and cleanly. I was disappointed to get out when I did, just as the ball started reversing. It was tricky for the new lads coming in.

"We're going to continue playing the same way, nothing changes for us, and that's why I feel like we're still in the game.

"We take the scoreboard out of it and try to play the game like we always have over the last couple of years. It has proven it works before and hopefully that's good enough at the end."

