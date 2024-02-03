U19 Cricket World Cup: England's Hamza Shaikh falls to controversial obstructing the field dismissal

England's Hamza Shaikh was controversially given out for obstructing the field in an unusual dismissal during the U19 Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of the Super Six clash in Potchefstroom when Shaikh blocked a delivery from Ryan Simbi and the ball stopped after hitting the foot.

The right-hander then picked the ball up to throw it back to wicketkeeper Ryan Kamwemba as he approached from behind the stumps, prompting Zimbabwe to appeal on the grounds he had done so without seeking permission from the fielding team.

The two on-field umpires consulted with each other and sent the appeal for a review, with the third umpire signalling Shaikh was out after viewing the replay, leaving England 78-3 after losing the toss and being made to bat first.

A perplexed Shaikh sought an explanation from the on-field officials as to what he had done wrong and left the field in disbelief, having made just one run and faced only nine deliveries.

Law 37.4 of cricket states: "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder."

Shaikh's dismissal is reminiscent of a near-identical incident which occurred in the 2018 U19 World Cup in a match between the West Indies and South Africa, and created a minor furore in the cricket world.

Image: Hamza Shaikh leaves the field after being dismissed for obstructing the field

On that occasion, South Africa opener Jiveshan Pillay was given out after picking up a ball which had stopped after he inside edged onto his pad and throwing it back to wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart.

Stewart, who was also the West Indies' captain, quickly appealed and Pillay was out for 47 on the say-so of the third umpire. South Africa did, however, go on to win the game by 76 runs.

In total, eight players have been given out for obstructing the field in the history of senior men's one-day international cricket, including current England Test captain Ben Stokes in a match against Australia at Lord's in 2015.

While the decision to give Shaikh out was correct within cricket's laws, there will no doubt be debate around whether it was in the spirit of the game for Zimbabwe to appeal in the first place.

