India vs England: Shubman Gill's spectacular century leads hosts with mighty lead in Vizag

Shubman Gill scored his third Test century to set England 399 for victory but a 50-run opening stand from Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave the visitors hope on the third day of the second Test in Vizag.

Gill’s (104) fluency rescued India’s shaky start as he reached his third Test hundred with 11 boundaries and two sixes to help India post 255 all out and set England their record chase of 399 to win.

England's spinner Tom Hartley (4-77) continued to impress as he finished with four-for, while Rehan Ahmed (3-88) made key breakthroughs after tea to mop up the tail.

Zak Crawley (29no) scored three boundaries and a six and remains at the crease with Ahmed (9no), who defied the rules of a nighthawk and smashed two boundaries during short stint to showcase his team's positive belief.

Duckett (28) caught a huge inside edge off Ravichandran Ashwin onto his pads which saw the ball balloon up and a superb diving catch from KS Bharat removed the opener as England closed on 67-1, requiring 332 more runs to win.

Gill gives India hope

Image: Gill celebrates his century with Axar Patel

Gill’s century gave India hope against a fearless England attack as he shared an 81-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer and an 89-run stand with Axar Patel (45).

India looked in trouble when James Anderson (2-29) removed skipper Rohit Sharma (13) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in the morning session to reduce hosts to 30-2.

England’s captain Ben Stokes took a stunning catch, running back 22 metres towards long-off, taking a full-length dive and pocketing the ball safely in both hands to dismiss Iyer (29).

The fielding was reminiscent of the athleticism and skill he displayed in Hyderabad during the first Test when he ran out Ravindra Jadeja with a mid-air, one-handed throw at the stumps.

Shoaib Bashir (1-58) took the prized wicket of Gill when his reverse sweep hit the pads before ballooning up to Ben Foakes behind the stumps. England reviewed, successfully showing Gill had gloved the ball, leaving the hosts 211-5.

Gill survived on four when Chris Gaffaney gave him out lbw off Hartley’s bowling, but a last-second review confirmed there was bat involved.

Foakes produced some brilliant catching from behind the stumps, namely when he took a low catch, despite the ball striking him between his thumb and forefinger, to dismiss Rajat Patidar (nine).

A successful review from England saw the end of Patel after he was trapped lbw by Hartley.

England's youngsters continue to impress

Image: England's Rehan Ahmed finished with a three-for

Ahmed and Hartley struck in quick succession after the tea break to have Bharat (six) caught at mid-on and Kuldeep Yadav (0) top-edging a slop-sweep to Duckett at mid-wicket, leaving India 229-8.

India lost 4-18 in the last 10 overs with Bumrah not scoring during his 44 minute cameo and eventually edging Hartley to Bairstow at second slip.

Ahmed wrapped up the innings with Ravichandran Ashwin (29) the final India wicket to fall after he nicked behind to Foakes, who claimed another sharp chance to leave India 255 all out.

Root was off the field in the 22nd over after he took a blow to his fingers when he attempted a catch at slip with Dan Lawrence replacing him.

England provided a statement that said: "Joe Root sustained an external blow to his right little finger, attempting a slip catch in the first session of day three.

"The England medical team will keep him off the field for the time being to treat and ice. At this stage, there is no indication of when he will return to the field."

Anderson: We'd have looked to chase 600!

England seamer James Anderson, after his 2-29 on TNT Sports:

Image: England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma

"We got sat down by the coach [Brendon McCullum] last night and he said, 'if India get 600 ahead, we're going to try and chase it down'. And that's exactly what we're going to try and do.

"We stuck to our task really well today. They put on a partnership at one point but the way the spinners kept going, kept toiling, was brilliant. Now we're in a great position and we're going to give it a good crack tomorrow."

Gill: We could have scored more

India batter Shubman Gill after his second-innings 104 on TNT Sports:

"I'm definitely very pleased but I think I left a bit out there, to be honest.

"We were in a good position and I think we could have scored a few more runs... but, overall, I think it was a pretty good effort.

"It's still a pretty decent wicket to bat on. But it's not an easy wicket... you have to apply yourself - the odd ball is turning and keeping low - and if we get the ball in the right areas, we will get the job done tomorrow.

"Things are about 70-30 [in our favour] at the moment and the morning session will be a very important one."

