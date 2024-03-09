England's James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to 700 wickets in Test cricket

England's James Anderson has become the first fast bowler and third player overall to take 700 wickets in Test match cricket.

The seamer, 41, dismissed India's Kuldeep Yadav on day three of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala to reach a landmark that had only previously been attained by spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Anderson removed India tailender Kuldeep caught behind by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes in his 185th Test for England, closing in on 21 years after he took his first Test wicket on debut by bowling Zimbabwe's Mark Vermeulen at Lord's in May 2023.

Anderson's Milestone Wickets 1. Mark Vermeulen, Zimbabwe

50. MS Dhoni, India

100. Jacques Kallis, South Africa

150. Graeme Smith, South Africa

200. Peter Siddle, Australia

250. Lahiru Thirimanne, Sri Lanka

300. Peter Fulton, New Zealand

400. Martin Guptill, New Zealand

500. Kraigg Brathwaite, West Indies

600: Azhar Ali, Pakistan

700: Kuldeep Yadav

The Lancashire bowler endured a difficult Ashes series last summer, taking five wickets in four Tests at an average over 85, but has returned to form in India, taking 10 wickets in four Tests at an average of 33.5

Anderson and former England team-mate Stuart Broad (604) - who retired at the end of the 2023 Ashes - are the only fast bowlers to reach 600 wickets in Tests, with Australia's Glenn McGrath third on 563 and West Indies' Courtney Walsh fourth on 519.

Anderson became the most prolific seam bowler in Test cricket in September 2018 against India at The Kia Oval, when he removed Mohammed Shami to pick up his 564th Test wicket and move past McGrath.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton believes England fast bowler, James Anderson has to be considered as one of his country's greatest sportsmen.

The paceman was the first English bowler to 500 Test wickets a year earlier when he bowled West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite.

Anderson has taken 32 Test five-wicket hauls for England and 10 wickets in a match on three occasions - twice at Trent Bridge and once at Headingley.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...