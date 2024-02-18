India vs England: Hosts inflict devastating collapse to claim emphatic 434-run win and take 2-1 series lead

India inflicted a devastating collapse on England to claim a record 434-run win in the third Test and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

England were bowled out for just 122 inside 40 overs late on day four in Rajkot having earlier been set a mammoth 557 for victory.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (214no) had showcased an exhibition of brilliance smashing another double hundred before India declared their second innings on 430-4.

Ravindra Jadeja (5-41) then skittled England's middle order to claim a heroic five-for on his home ground as India at one stage had England 28-4 and then 50-7 before going on to complete their greatest-ever margin of victory in terms of runs.

Having resumed overnight on 196-2 with a lead already at an imposing 322 runs, Jaiswal and Shubman Gill (91) shared a terrific 159-run stand for India before the latter was ran out by England's captain Ben Stokes.

Sarfaraz Khan (68no) continued to shine on his debut Test smashing back-to-back half-centuries before Rohit Sharma declared in the 99th over to give his side more than five sessions to bowl England out.

But it quickly proved they would need much less time than that to complete victory as England's chances looked even slimmer when openers Ben Duckett (4) and Zak Crawley (11) fell before tea to leave them 18-2.

Their final eight wickets then fell in the evening session for just 102 runs. Tailender Mark Wood finishing top scorer with 33 off just 15 balls before he holed out to double centurion Jaiswal at long-off to give Jadeja his fifth wicket and India a second win in as many Tests.

The series continues with the fourth Test in Ranchi, starting on Friday.

England leave Rajkot wounded and 2-1 down

England desperately needed to make a positive start to their unlikely run chase, but Duckett and Crawley were outdone by the terrific skill India’s bowlers.

Duckett, who smashed a brilliant 153 in the first innings, was run out carelessly after coming halfway down the wicket. With no confirmation from teammate Crawley, and a combination of a fantastic throw from Mohammed Siraj and impressive glovework by Dhruv Jurel, the first-innings centurion was out for single figures.

Bumrah’s unique sling-arm action and natural pace continued to mystify England’s batters after he struck Crawley lbw leaving the tourists faltering on 18-2 on the stroke of tea.

Ollie Pope (3) attempted to play a square cut off Jadeja but got a thick edge to Rohit at first slip triggering a collapse reminiscent of England’s first innings where they were all out for 319 after a lower-order slump.

Image: England's Ollie Pope leaves the field after edging to Rohit Sharma at first slip

In a bid to continue being positive, and perhaps a blinding loyalty to Bazball, Jonny Bairstow (4), Joe Root (7) and Stokes (15) were all trapped lbw after mistimed sweep shots leaving England shockingly at 50-6 by the 23rd over.

Bairstow fell lbw to Jadeja’s third ball in the 12th over and immediately started walking but double checked with Root who advised him wisely not to review as he had done in the first innings.

Root's disappointing series continued when India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him for a seventh time with a turning ball set to hit outside of off-stump.

It wasn’t the first time that England’s hopes were pinned on their skipper Stokes who faced 39 balls before a full length delivery from Yadav (2-19) struck him on the pads with the replay showing it crashing into leg stump, leaving the supporters at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium shell-shocked.

Image: India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Ravindra Jadeja celebrate their second win in the five-match series

Rehan Ahmed, who has a modest first-class batting average of 28.53, was removed by Yadav for a duck as the carnage continued.

Ben Foakes (16) was caught smartly on the cut by fellow wicketkeeper Jurel as Jadeja fired in a ball that turned away from the bat.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned to the squad after a withdrawing for a family emergency at the end of day two, had Tom Hartley (16) inside edge on to the stumps.

Wood was determined to uphold the aggressive nature of Bazball smashing six boundaries and one six during his 15-ball outing before he was eventually caught at long-off wrapping up the inevitable.

More to follow...

