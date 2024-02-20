India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah rested for fourth Test as Virat Kohli announces birth of son

India will rest their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth Test against England; Virat Kohli missing after announcing birth of his son; follow the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi from 4am, Friday on skysports.com and Sky Sports App
England will get a break from Jasprit Bumrah in Ranchi as India have confirmed they will rest their pace bowler for the fourth Test which starts on Friday.
The world's No 1-ranked Test bowler did not travel with India's squad as the two teams switched from Rajkot to the Jharkhand capital on a charter flight on Tuesday afternoon.
Bumrah has been the only frontline fast bowler from either side to be an ever-present in the series so far and there is just a four-day turnaround between the end of the third Test and start of the fourth.
The 30-year-old played a starring role earlier this month in their victory at Visakhapatnam, before playing a more understated role in the third Test - taking just one wicket in each innings on a flat pitch - as India claimed victory by a record 434-run margin to move 2-1 up with two to play.
In a statement, the BCCI said: "Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times.
"Meanwhile, KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness.
"Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has joined the squad in Ranchi."
Despite being without several regulars in this series, including Virat Kohli because of personal reasons and injuries sidelining Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant, India have left out Bumrah for conditions that are again unlikely to be in his favour.
Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 17 dismissals at a stunning average of 13.64 and it is thought the more seam-friendly conditions in Dharamshala, the venue for the fifth Test, will be much more to his liking.
England head coach Brendon McCullum anticipates a wicket which will turn as they take a step into the unknown later this week at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.
The venue has played host to just two Tests, the most recent in October 2019 where India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs, while England's only previous visit to Ranchi was 11 years ago in an ODI.
Joe Root is the only survivor from that match in the current England squad. The Yorkshireman has struggled with the bat in the past few weeks, yet to reach 30 in six attempts although he has had a more prominent bowling role, sending down 107 overs so far.
Asked if Root could shuffle down the batting order by a place or two to make allowances for his extra workload, McCullum insisted the idea has not been discussed between him and captain Ben Stokes.
"I haven't thought about it," McCullum said. "I think Joe wants to be in the game. He's totally invested in where this team wants to go. You see him on the field: he's constantly going up to Stokesy.
"He's incredibly invested. He spent a lot of time with his team-mates working in the nets on stuff as well. He wants a bigger role that he's obviously offering. Honestly, I think Joe will be absolutely fine."
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
India batter Virat Kohli has announced the birth of his son in a post on social media.
The former captain previously announced he would miss the first two Tests of England's tour due to personal reasons, before withdrawing from the rest of the series.
Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma wrote on X and Instagram: "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love. We are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world.
"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We kindly request you to respect our privacy at this time."
