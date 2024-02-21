Babar Azam becomes fastest to 10,000 T20 runs as Peshawar Zalmi lose to Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League

Babar Azam became the fastest cricketer to 10,000 T20 runs as his Peshawar Zalmi suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

Babar cracked 72 off 51 deliveries at the top of the order to see him reach the milestone in 271 innings, breaking West Indies' Chris Gayle's previous record mark of 285. India's Virat Kohli sits third (299 innings).

Despite Babar's best efforts, the former Pakistan captain could not prevent his side from suffering a second-straight defeat to start the 2024 PSL. Babar also hit a half-century in Peshawar's opening loss to Quetta Gladiators on Sunday.

Despite Saim Ayub falling to the first ball of the match, Babar raced through to a 37-ball fifty, receiving good support from Rovman Powell (39 off 25 balls) and Asif Ali (23 off 16).

But the wicket of Asif in the 17th over sparked an almighty late collapse of six wickets for 18 runs as Peshawar were ultimately bowled out for 154 with a ball to spare - Babar succumbing to Mir Hamza (3-28), caught and bowled, and Hasan Ali (3-30) blowing away the tail.

Lancashire and England left-arm seamer Luke Wood (2-20) impressed early in Karachi's reply, dismissing both their openers, before James Vince (38no off 30) and Shoaib Malik (29 off 29) steadied the ship.

Waqar Salamkheil broke the fifty partnership, picking up Malik in the 13th over but, in doing so, he succeeded only in bringing Kieron Pollard to the crease, and he promptly smashed his first ball for six.

The big-hitting West Indian then plundered 27 from Waqar's next over, hitting his first five balls four for 4, 6, 4, 6 and 6 as Karachi ultimately cruised home to victory with 3.1 overs remaining.

It is the Kings' first win of the 2024 tournament, having opened with a 55-run loss to Multan Sultans on Sunday.

