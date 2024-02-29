New Zealand vs Australia: Cameron Green hits unbeaten 103 on opening day of first Test

Cameron Green hit a defiant unbeaten 103 as Australia were restricted to 279-9 on the opening day of the first Test in New Zealand.

Matt Henry (4-43) claimed four wickets as the home side's seam attack took full advantage of a green wicket in Wellington.

Henry claimed the wickets of openers Steve Smith (31) and Usman Khawaja (33) as Australia limped to 89-4 with the struggling Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head both managing just a single.

Mitchell Marsh provided some support to Green, handed the pivotal number four spot after Smith's elevation to open following the retirement of David Warner, before Henry had him caught behind for 40.

Green hit 16 boundaries in his second Test century, accelerating through the second half of the day with wickets falling regularly at the other end with variable bounce and seam movement making batting difficult.

Rachin Ravindra (1-19) claimed the prized wicket of Australia's captain Pat Cummins (16) who was trapped lbw while Will O'Rourke (2-59) and Scott Kuggeleijn (2-56) picked up two wickets apiece - the former bowling eight maidens in his 20 overs.

Green moved through the nineties with three boundaries in the day's final over before Nathan Lyon was caught behind to give Henry his fourth wicket just before stumps.

