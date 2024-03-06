India vs England: Mark Wood replaces Ollie Robinson in only England change for fifth Test in Dharamshala

England have brought back fast bowler Mark Wood in the only change to their team for the final Test of the series against India in Dharamshala.

Ollie Robinson is the man to make way for Wood after a wicketless outing during England's five-wicket defeat in the fourth Test in Ranchi, which saw India clinch the series as they moved into an unassailable 3-1 lead.

It's England's only change to their line-up as they look to salvage a consolation victory in the fifth Test, which starts on Thursday.

The visitors have opted against handing a Test debut to Surrey pace bowler Gus Atkinson and persist with two spinners in Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir, despite anticipating the coolest conditions of the tour in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Bashir - alongside Robinson - missed practice on Wednesday due to an upset stomach but it is not thought the issue will stop him from playing.

Jonny Bairstow will play in his 100th Test match in Dharamshala, while 41-year-old James Anderson, who plays his fourth-straight Test in the series, is two wickets away from becoming only the third player in history to 700.

England captain Ben Stokes said: "Before we even got here we thought it was probably going to be a three seam and one spin, but turning up yesterday and seeing the wicket, going with two seamers and two spinners is probably the right call.

"We thought there would be a bit more grass on the wicket just because of where we are but overall I think the wicket looks an absolute belter.

Image: England fast bowler Mark Wood will return to the team for the fifth Test against India in Dharamshala

"If I was the captain of the one-day team here, I wouldn't want to win the toss because I wouldn't know what to do, just because of how good the wicket looks [for batting].

"Playing with two seamers and still having two spinners gives us a good mixture. When you're a little bit unsure about what it could do as the Test match goes on, I'm confident with the team we've gone for."

England team for fifth Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wkt), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

