India vs England player ratings: Zak Crawley, Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir show promise in series defeat for tourists

After India beat England in Dharamshala to clinch the five-match Test series 4-1, we take a look at which of Ben Stokes players soared and who struggled.

Zak Crawley - 7/10

Opener Crawley top scored for England in the first innings in Dharamshala with 79 off 108 balls. The 26-year-old scores highly in the player ratings due to his consistency and he stepped up when England needed him the most. During the second Test Crawley accumulated scores of 76 and 73, the highest out of his team-mates in Vizag.

His struggles were apparent against India’s skilful bowlers as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him four times and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav three times. Crawley (45.22) is the only England batter to average above 37 in the series which suggests his future in the Test side at the top of the order is safe.

Ben Duckett - 6/10

Duckett scored a stunning 153 in the third Test in Rajkot and his player-ratings score is mainly a reflection of that. His century slipped under the radar slightly after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s magnificent 214no though.

Duckett scores lower than Crawley because he was unable to consistently make a substantial score. The 29-year-old has proven his batting prowess but his struggles against spin continue. Like his counterpart Crawley, he was also dismissed four times by Ashwin throughout the tour but his position also appears safe.

Ollie Pope - 4/10

Pope smashed the highest score for England on the tour with his masterful 196 in Hyderabad which led to the tourists claiming an important victory in the first Test.

However, his best score after that was 39 and he was dismissed twice for a duck during the fourth Test in Ranchi where England lost the series. Some grace can be given to Pope who was making a return to Test action after dislocating his shoulder at Lord’s in the summer. England’s middle order batters were unable to build substantial partnerships which was a weakness throughout their tour and as their vice-captain, expectations were higher.

Joe Root - 7/10

Root’s golden arm has bumped up his score by a couple of points. After Jack Leach was forced to leave India prematurely with a knee injury he picked up in Hyderabad, Root stepped up as a part-time off-spinner.

He finished with a five-for after the first Test and with eight scalps in total throughout the tour. He received criticism when he reverse-scooped Jasprit Bumrah during the third Test and was caught at slip by Jaiswal which triggered a collapse. However, Root seemed unfazed and in the following Test smashed a brilliant 122no.

Despite England’s fate already decided when they headed to picturesque Dharamshala, Root did not give up without a fight. He hit his second-highest score of 84 before he was caught by Bumrah at long-on which sealed the deal for the hosts. His ability to shine with both bat and ball will give him plenty more longevity in his England career.

Jonny Bairstow - 6/10

Bairstow made the second highest score during England’s second innings in the final Test with 39 but he averaged just 21.25 in the series.

There is a chance that his 100th Test might be his last, an impressive and exclusive club to go out on if he does. His runs have dried up and his position will be most vulnerable when Harry Brook, who has missed the India series for personal reasons, returns.

Duckett and Crawley look set as England’s openers and captain Ben Stokes, Root and Pope are formidable in the middle.

His place is also at risk given Ben Foakes’ excellent glovework throughout this series and when England’s home Tests against Sri Lanka and West Indies come around, Bairstow’s position will be a clear talking point. Foakes has also edged Bairstow on runs scored, albeit at an inferior strike-rate.

Ben Stokes - 6/10

Stokes top-scored for England during their first innings in Hyderabad with a 70 but struggled after that against India’s spin attack. He was out five times in single figures during England’s 10 innings and therefore lost a few marks in the ratings.

The England skipper returned to action with the ball despite 'pinky promising' his physio he would not bowl during the Test and immediately had an impact. On day two of the final Test the 32-year-old bowled five overs and removed India’s captain Rohit Sharma (103) with his first ball creating a much needed breakthrough amid their onslaught. Stokes did, however, earn a few points due to his brilliant captaincy over Test rookies Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir.

Ben Foakes - 7/10

Foakes’ excellent glovework puts him in strong contention to play in England’s home series this summer. He was brilliant with his speedy stumpings and fast reaction catches - four and 12 respectively - and is likely to edge past Bairstow after impressing on this tour.

Tom Hartley - 8/10

When Hartley’s first ball in Test cricket got hammered for six eyebrows were raised about whether he could handle the pressure of Test cricket, but in the face of fire not only did the 24-year-old perform, he soared.

He claimed a stunning nine-wicket haul in the first Test and finished the tour with a total of 22 wickets, the highest for England, to his name. His future with England and Lancashire looks secure and with the backing of Brendon McCullum and Stokes we are likely to see him playing for his country again. His top score with the bat was 36 during the second Test.

Shoaib Bashir - 7/10

In what has been a disappointing Test tour for England, Bashir performed promisingly with the bat and ball. His determination, confidence and attitude with the ball are a testament to the culture that Stokes and McCullum have cultivated in the dressing room.

Bashir took 17 wickets playing in three Tests in India and bowled great line and length. When his efforts are put into context against an experienced India attack, the 20-year-old has impressed the selectors. His top score with the bat was 13 and no doubt he will improve as he matures and is given more opportunities to play cricket.

Ollie Robinson - 3/10

Robinson was picked for the fourth Test in Ranchi where he was wicketless in his 13 overs and conceded 54 runs. He scored the second-highest with the bat, hitting 58 during England’s first innings, but was out for a duck in the second innings and captain Stokes did not turn to him as a bowling option either.

His performance was below par and he was the man who made way for Mark Wood in the fifth Test. It also raises questions about his Test future for England which now looks precarious.

James Anderson - 7/10

Anderson took his 700th Test wicket when he got Yadav out early on in Dharamshala and joined Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan in an exclusive club with Stokes saying there is no end in sight for the 41-year-old.

He took 10 wickets during the tour and the veteran seam bowler looked in great shape throughout. Anderson was out three times for a duck and did not make it into double figures once with the bat. However, as an England great his future in the side seems safe.

What's next?

England return home, with their next Test series being at home to the West Indies in July. Before then, they host Pakistan in a four-match T20I series in May followed by the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June. Watch it all live on Sky Sports and stream contract-free with NOW.

