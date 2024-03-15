Jofra Archer: England bowler breaks stumps as he continues return from injury with two wickets

England fast bowler Jofra Archer took wickets as he continued return from injury in India, one of which broke the stumps.

Archer has not played a competitive match since the IPL last year and has been recovering from a stress fracture in his right elbow.

He is currently in India with Sussex for a 10-day training camp and did not bowl on the opening day of a two-day match against the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

But he joined the KSCA team as a substitute on Friday and took two wickets in the morning session, including one where he broke the stumps.

Archer will not be part of the IPL this year but England are optimistic he can be fit for the T20 World Cup in June. He averages 24.66 in T20I.

Due to his various injuries, Archer has been restricted to 15 T20Is for England since making his debut in 2019, including missing the 2022 T20 World Cup triumph in Australia after a two-year absence between March 2021 and March 2023.

The 28-year-old starred during the 50-over World Cup in 2019, taking 20 wickets and leading England to a famous victory at Lord's after being entrusted to bowl a Super Over against New Zealand.

England will look to retain the T20 trophy at the tournament which takes place in West Indies and USA this June, live on Sky Sports, and have been grouped with Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

Jos Buttler's side begin their title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4, before playing Australia at the same venue on June 8.

The hotly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will be staged in New York on June 9.

View the full fixture list of the T20 World Cup here. All the games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

