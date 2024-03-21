MS Dhoni: Legendary wicketkeeper steps down as Chennai Super Kings captain for 2024 Indian Premier League

MS Dhoni has stepped down as captain of reigning champions Chennai Super Kings on the eve of the new Indian Premier League season.

Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over the role from the legendary 42-year-old wicketkeeper in time for the opening match of the Super Kings' season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.20pm.

Dhoni has captained Chennai since the inception of the league in 2008, aside from a brief period in 2022 when Ravindra Jadeja took the reins, and the team did not provide details about his future beyond this year's edition.

"Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period," Chennai added in a statement.

"The team looks forward to the upcoming season."

Image: Ruturaj Gaikwad was the IPL's top run scorer in 2021

The statement described Gaikwad, who has played for the franchise since 2019 and has made 52 appearances, as an "integral part" of the team.

Dhoni played his last international for India in 2019 but remains one of the country's most popular players, and whilehe showed some signs of slowing down last season he still helped Chennai win a fifth title to match Mumbai Indians' haul.

Media reports have said 2024 could be the former India skipper's swansong following knee surgery last year.

