England suffer dramatic three-run defeat to New Zealand in third T20 international

England suffer a three-run defeat to New Zealand but still lead the T20 international series 2-1; Maia Bouchier's 71 runs, including 11 fours and a six, could not steer the tourists to victory at Saxton Oval

Sunday 24 March 2024 08:18, UK

Maia Bouchier (PA Images)
Image: Maia Bouchier could not spare England from a slender defeat

Maia Bouchier's blistering 71 runs were not enough to save England from a three-run defeat to New Zealand in a thrilling third T20 international.

Chasing a target of 155 at Saxton Oval, Bouchier entered the fray early after England opener Sophia Dunkley was run out for a duck.

But the 25-year-old wasted no time in pushing for England's third victory of the five-match series, belting 11 fours and a six from 47 balls to take the visitors to 127-3.

Image: Danielle Gibson had earlier claimed two wickets for England

However, her exit in the 15th over at the hands of player of the match, Sophie Devine, marked a dramatic momentum shift.

Despite needing just 29 runs from the final five overs, New Zealand's bowlers wreaked havoc on the rest of England's line-up, ultimately holding them three runs short as the hosts reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the series.

Devine finished with figures of 2-23 and added 60 with the bat, while Danielle Gibson claimed two wickets from her four overs.

