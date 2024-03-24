England suffer dramatic three-run defeat to New Zealand in third T20 international

Maia Bouchier's blistering 71 runs were not enough to save England from a three-run defeat to New Zealand in a thrilling third T20 international.

Chasing a target of 155 at Saxton Oval, Bouchier entered the fray early after England opener Sophia Dunkley was run out for a duck.

But the 25-year-old wasted no time in pushing for England's third victory of the five-match series, belting 11 fours and a six from 47 balls to take the visitors to 127-3.

Image: Danielle Gibson had earlier claimed two wickets for England

However, her exit in the 15th over at the hands of player of the match, Sophie Devine, marked a dramatic momentum shift.

Despite needing just 29 runs from the final five overs, New Zealand's bowlers wreaked havoc on the rest of England's line-up, ultimately holding them three runs short as the hosts reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the series.

Devine finished with figures of 2-23 and added 60 with the bat, while Danielle Gibson claimed two wickets from her four overs.