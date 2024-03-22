New Zealand vs England: Knight's unbeaten half-century leads tourists to second T20 victory over hosts

England captain Heather Knight scored her second-consecutive half-century to lead her side to a 15-run victory in the second match of the T20I series against New Zealand in Nelson.

England posted 149-7 thanks to player of the match Knight's unbeaten 56 from 40 balls before New Zealand's run chase ultimately fell short at 134-8 in reply.

The victory sees England take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after they won the opening match in Dunedin by 27 runs on Tuesday.

Knight was the only England player to score higher than 20 after they were put into bat by New Zealand in Nelson with Tammy Beaumont adding 19 and Charlie Dean notching 16.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine (2-30) removed England opener Sophia Dunkley (2) in the second over cheaply before picking up her second wicket when she bowled Beaumont in the sixth over.

Fast bowler Lea Tahuhu (1-20), spinner Fran Jonas (1-26) and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (1-26) all picked up one wicket apiece to disturb England's middle order whilst Rosemary Mair (2-25) claimed two, including the wicket of Dean.

In reply, Ameila Kerr (44) provided the White Ferns with some hope in the run chase but wickets tumbled around her as five English bowlers struck.

Dean (2-28) and Lauren Bell (2-24) both took two wickets, while Danielle Gibson (1-21) removed the dangerous Kerr to leave New Zealand 100-4 by the 15th over.

The hosts only managed to add on eight more runs for the loss of four wickets as four of their players fell in single figures.

Victory was all but handed to the visitors when Devine's side required 27 runs from the final over but only managed 11 runs including a boundary from Tahuhu (15no).

The third T20 match of the five-match series will take place on Sunday, again at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

England's schedule in New Zealand:

First IT20, Dunedin : England beat New Zealand by 27 runs, March 19

Second IT20, Nelson: England beat New Zealand by 15 runs, March 22

Third IT20, Nelson: New Zealand vs England, March 24

Fourth IT20, Wellington: New Zealand vs England, March 27

Fifth IT20, Wellington: New Zealand vs England, March 29

First ODI, Wellington: New Zealand vs England, March 31

Second ODI, Hamilton: New Zealand vs England, April 3

Third ODI, Hamilton: New Zealand vs England, April 6

