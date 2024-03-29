Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians drama, mixed start for England players and Virat Kohli is back

One week into the new IPL season and there is already, as usual, so much to talk about. Last year was the IPL's highest scoring season ever but we never saw a game like the one on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

In fact, a game like that has never been seen before! The Sunrisers' 277-3 smashed the record for highest IPL total, we had more sixes in a T20 game than ever before (38) and the 523 runs scored by both sides is the most ever. If we were worried about 2024 living up to last season, we shouldn't be now!

A number of big names are back on the biggest stage including Jasprit Bumrah, who reminded Mumbai of what they had missed last season in their narrow defeat to Gujarat.

The most expensive buy in IPL auction history, Mitchell Starc, didn't exactly live up to the considerable hype on his franchise debut. He got tonked for an eye watering 53 runs but at least he's got plenty of time to change that narrative. Having said all that, probably the 2 biggest storylines have involved 2 iconic Indian wicket keepers.

When Rishabh Pant walked out to bat against the Punjab Kings it was his first competitive cricket match in 15 months after being involved in a horrific car accident in his home state of Uttarakhand.

The crowd in Mullanpur gave him a standing ovation, despite playing for the opposing team, and it was a reminder that of all the current stars of Indian cricket, Pant is up near the top of the tree. Understandably, his batting looked a bit rusty but if he hits the ground running then the Indian selectors have a very tough decision to make.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone played huge roles with the bat to see Punjab Kings over the line in their first match of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals.

Will they think the T20 World Cup is too soon to rush back one of their prized assets? The problem is, when on form there is no wicket keeper who can do what Pant can do, in any format.

It feels like the whole of India meanwhile is bracing itself for the retirement of the godfather of modern Indian cricket, MS Dhoni. When it does happen it will feel like a national day of mourning but knowing Dhoni, it will only happen on his terms. Don't expect any fanfare on his part, just as there was none when he blindsided almost the entire IPL fanbase by stepping down as Chennai captain the day before the tournament started.

It was a classic Dhoni move and it seems to have taken a bit of pressure off new Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who has led the Super Kings to 2 very impressive wins. If this is to be MSD's last few weeks of cricket, it's comforting to know that Pant is back and ready to help fill what will be a massive void.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chennai Super Kings have started the defence of their Indian Premier League title with a six wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of the new season.

Mixed start for England players

'How about the England lads?' I hear you say. Well, it's been mixed. Sam Curran needs a strong IPL to have a chance of going to the World Cup and his batting in the first 2 games looked in great order. His bowling though still looks to be way off where it was two years ago and if he can't fix the problem, I can't see him going to the Caribbean.

Matthew Mott will also be keeping a close eye on the returns of Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow. All 3 have been below their considerable best of late but could be crucial to England's chances. Livingstone will get confidence from getting the Kings over the line against the Capitals while Buttler and Bairstow are yet to have an impact in 4 innings between them.

At least Phil Salt looks to be getting back into good nick - his debut fifty for the Knight Riders will hopefully lead to an extended run in the team. Kolkata may have even stumbled across an upgrade on Jason Roy - who he replaced - and the fact he can keep wicket is a big bonus.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Royal Challengers Bangalore's win against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru in the IPL.

Other trends to look out for - it looks like home advantage is back with a bang. Last year home teams won the least games ever in an IPL season but this year they've won the first nine games! Oh and it's probably not a great idea to write off Virat Kohli as a T20 player just yet - his match winning innings against Punjab showed there is still plenty of room for touch play and skilful batting in the shortest format.

We should all be grateful that there is still a need for technicians like him in a game that is increasingly about physical strength and power. After that mauling in Hyderabad, I'm sure the Mumbai Indians' bowlers would agree!

