Glenn Maxwell: Australia all-rounder takes break from IPL for mental and physical health

Australia star Glenn Maxwell has decided to take an indefinite break at the Indian Premier League to refresh himself mentally and physically.

Maxwell registered 32 runs in six innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this year and requested to be omitted for the 25-run defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

The 35-year-old also took a break to protect to his mental health in 2019.

"After the first few games hadn't gone to plan personally for me, it was a pretty easy decision," Maxwell said during a press conference.

"I went to [captain] Faf du Plessis and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole.

"I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right.

"If I'm required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact."

Maxwell scored a 40-ball century, the fastest ton in 50-over World Cup history, against the Netherlands and made a maiden double century against Afghanistan as Australia won their sixth title last year.

