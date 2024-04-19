Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024: Will Southern Vipers triumph again for fourth title in five years?

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy returns for its fifth and final edition on Saturday, with a revamped county structure being introduced from next season. Here is a team-by-team guide to the 2024 tournament as defending champions Southern Vipers look to claim the title for a fourth time...

The Blaze

Previewed by Jon Culley

Captain: Kirstie Gordon

Head Coach: Chris Guest

2023 finish: Runners-up

2023 highest run-scorer: Tammy Beaumont (317)

2023 highest wicket-taker: Grace Ballinger (18)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lydia Greenway is joined by England batter Tammy Beaumont who gives a masterclass on how she has improved her game

Key winter moves: The return of South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk for a full season is a big boost. In just seven appearances in the competition last year, the 24-year-old took 13 wickets, including a career-best 7-33 against Northern Diamonds.

The big question: After the East Midlands team reached two domestic finals in the team's debut season in 2023, but losing both, can The Blaze repeat this season but, this time, deliver a winning performance on the day?

Player to watch: Nineteen-year-old leg-spinner Josie Groves, who has already played in an Under-19 World Cup final and is part of the Trent Rockets squad in The Hundred, took 12 wickets at 20.50 in last year's competition, including 3-39 in the final.

Final thought: Although they faltered in the second half of last year's 50-overs campaign, The Blaze delivered some stand-out performances along the way, with the highlight perhaps an away win against Southern Vipers when none of their three England players were available. They have a good squad with depth of talent but maintaining momentum for the full season will be key.

Central Sparks

Previewed by Brian Halford

Captain: Eve Jones

Head Coach: Lloyd Tennant

2023 finish: Fifth

2023 highest run-scorer: Eve Jones (440)

2023 highest wicket-taker: Georgia Davis (27)

Image: Can Central Sparks improve on a disappointing 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign

Key winter moves: New Zealand international Justine Dunce has brought her experience to Sparks to assist Lloyd Tennant and Dominic Ostler in the coaching set up. No new player signings.

The big question: Can the Sparks' on-field results reflect sustained investment in their playing squad and coaching staff, and finally bring about some silverware for the West Midlands outfit?

Player to watch: Georgia Davis. An excellent 2023 season earned the off-spinner a call up to the England A isquad over the winter. Quitting the police to become a full-time cricketer has moved her game to another level and she could soon be knocking on the senior England team's door.

Final thought: With plenty of talent individuals in the squad that have come through the Sparks' pathway gaining international recognition, it is time the sum of the parts to add up to a trophy-winning side.

Northern Diamonds

Previewed by Graham Hardcastle

Captain: Hollie Armitage

Head coach: Dani Hazell

2023 finish: Sixth

2023 highest run-scorer: Lauren Winfield-Hill (663)

2023 highest wicket-taker: Katie Levick (24)

Image: Lauren Winfield-Hill was Northern Diamonds' leading run-scorer in the RHF Trophy last season

Key winter moves: Experienced Australian all-rounder Erin Burns has signed an overseas deal through to the start of The Hundred in July, and emerging fast bowler Sophia Turner has moved across the Pennines from the Lancashire-based Thunder permanently following a brief loan spell last September.

The big question: Can the Diamonds repeat their glorious 2022 title triumph? A number of experienced heads at the heart of that campaign - Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith to name just two - departed immediately afterwards, paving the way for a core of homegrown youngsters to come through. The hope is they are now ready to challenge Southern Vipers again.

Player to watch: Widely regarded as one of the best captains on the circuit, Hollie Armitage has only recently made her senior England debut and also captained England A this winter. Her top-order runs will be key, while she should chip in too with her handy leg-spinners.

Final thought: The Diamonds have a number of talented youngsters capable of winning matches. Grace Hall, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner and Jess Woolston are among them. But key to their hopes of success will be the continued excellence of local legends Lauren Winfield-Hill and Katie Levick, who finished last season's competition as its leading run-scorer and second leading wicket-taker respectively.

South East Stars

Previewed by Jon Batham

Captain: Bryony Smith

Head Coach: Johann Myburgh

2023 finish: Third (Lost in play-off)

2023 highest run-scorer: Paige Scholfield (439)

2023 highest wicket-taker: Danielle Gregory (21)

Key winter moves: The re-signing of South Africa international batter Tazmin Brits marks Stars' best business of the winter. Wicketkeeper-batter Chloe Hill also makes last season's loan from Southern Vipers a permanent, one of several new arrivals bolstering Stars to a 21-strong squad.

The big questions: Stars' batting efforts widely fluctuated last year, so will Brits' longer stay help bring greater consistency? As always there is also the question of how much they will be disrupted by England call-ups?

Player to watch: Danielle Gregory continues to be underrated despite being third on the tournament's wicket-takers list last term. Young quick Emma Jones could be another to keep an eye on after returning from two years of injury horrors.

Image: England left-arm seamer Tash Farrant is back among the South East Stars' ranks for 2024

Final thought: Stars underperformed last year, in part because, in their quest to play positive cricket, they were sometimes too aggressive. They have the bowling bases covered, with Tash Farrant returning to join the likes of Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse and the previously mentioned Jones and Gregory, among others, so they should pose opposition batters plenty of problems.

Southern Vipers

Previewed by Alex Smith

Captain: Georgia Adams

Head Coach: Charlotte Edwards

2023 finish: Winners

2023 highest run-scorer: Georgia Adams (546)

2023 highest wicket-taker: Georgia Adams (20)

Image: Georgia Adams led Southern Vipers to Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy success last season

Key winter moves: Freya Davies arrives from South East Stars to bolster the fast bowling unit after losing her England contract. Australian spin bowling all-rounder Charli Knott has also been recruited for the majority of the summer after an eye-catching WBBL series.

The big question: Can they win it again? 2023 was quietly a difficult summer for the team, despite them winning the double, due to England availability. This season will likely test their squad depths once again but they'll still be favourites to make it four title tilts out of five.

Player to watch: Mary Taylor burst onto the scene with 14 wickets last year - only four pace bowlers claimed more. She's tall, bowls with good pace and has the skills to expose batters; she spent this winter with England Under-19s, alongside fellow Vipers Ava Lee and Abi Norgrove.

Final thought: Having reached the final in nine of the 11 competitions they have been a part of, winning six of them, and having developed countless players for England - 11 current Vipers wore an England shirt at some point this winter, 2024 should be a victory lap for the Vipers and leave them as the undisputed queens of the regional era before the introduction of a new county structure in 2025.

Sunrisers

Previewed by Ben Kosky

Captain: Grace Scrivens

Head Coach: Andy Tennant

2023 finish: Fourth

2023 highest run-scorer: Grace Scrivens (398)

2023 highest wicket-taker: Jodi Grewcock/Eva Gray (14)

Image: Star all-rounder Grace Scrivens will again be vital to Sunrisers' hopes in the RHF Trophy

Key winter moves: Retaining last year's squad was the top priority and Sunrisers have achieved that, as well as promoting seam prospect Charley Phillips from their Academy programme. Australian bowler Nicola Hancock has also joined for the first six games of the tournament.

The big question: After finally breaking their winless run in the 50-over format at the start of last season, Sunrisers ultimately reeled off five more wins, including four in a row to finish the campaign. Can the London and East team pick up where they left off in 2024?

Player to watch: Teenager Jodi Grewcock enjoyed a breakout tournament in 2023, developing into a consistent top-order batter and taking wickets regularly with her leg-breaks. Her experience gained on England Under-19s' recent Sri Lanka tour can only be to Sunrisers' benefit.

Final thought: Having proved themselves a competitive unit in 2023, the expectations around Sunrisers may be higher than in previous years. With their players a year older and wiser and now captained by star all-rounder Grace Scrivens on a permanent basis, Sunrisers should feel optimistic about winning more often than they lose - and they could maybe even break into the top three.

Thunder

Previewed by Graham Hardcastle

Captain: Ellie Threlkeld

Head Coach: Chris Read

2023 finish: Seventh

2023 highest run-scorer: Ellie Threlkeld (287)

2023 highest wicket-taker: Olivia Bell (14)

Key winter moves: Former England men's wicketkeeper Chris Read has replaced Paul Shaw as head coach. Australian top-order batters Katie Mack and Georgia Voll will share overseas duties through the competition... Mack starts and finishes the campaign, while Voll, who also bowls handy off-spin, plays four games in the middle.

Image: Former England international Chris Read arrives as head coach of Thunder

The big question: Thunder have struggled to make an impression in this competition, winning only nine of 34 matches across four seasons. But an emerging squad has shown shoots of progression in that time. Can they rubber-stamp that progression with success this year, with Read perhaps providing the missing ingredient?

Player to watch: There's few candidates for this tag, but Stockport-born Scotland off-spinner Olivia Bell broke through to senior cricket in stunning fashion last season, claiming 25 wickets in 11 regional appearances, including 14 in four in this competition. She has since signed her maiden pro contract with the Lancashire-based side.

Final thought: While Thunder struggled in this competition last season, winning only three times, a run to Finals Day in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, the domestic T20 competition, has given the squad huge belief. They truly feel they can be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Western Storm

Previewed by Andy Stockhausen

Captain: Sophie Luff

Head Coach: Trevor Griffin

2023 finish: Eighth

2023 highest run-scorer: Fran Wilson (404)

2023 highest wicket-taker: Chloe Skelton (14)

Key winter moves: Australian international Amanda-Jade Wellington has been recruited to add much-needed know-how to a youthful squad. The 26-year-old spinner has previous experience of English conditions following a stint with Southern Vipers in 2019 and will be available for the entire season.

Image: Australian international spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington has impressed in The Hundred with Southern Brave

The big question: Will Storm's collection of talented but inexperienced youngsters be able to turn occasional stellar performances into the week-in-week-out consistency needed to translate last season's near misses into regular victories?

Player to watch: Emma Corney enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023, establishing herself at the top of the order and scoring 296 runs in the tournament. Expect further improvement and for the Devonian to provide a solid batting platform for the side.

Final thought: Storm will again be denied the services of star players Heather Knight, Dani Gibson and Lauren Filer, who will be engaged with England for long periods of the season. New signing Wellington will make a difference, but a side that is big on potential and relatively short on experience may still be short of what it takes to challenge for honours.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.