County Championship: Surrey thrash Hampshire at the Kia Oval as weather leads to drawn matches

Champions Surrey needed only 30.2 overs on the final day to wrap up victory by an innings and 11 runs against Hampshire in their Vitality County Championship clash at the Kia Oval.

Dan Worrall finished with an impressive 5-47 as Hampshire, dismissed first time around for 151, were bowled out again for 197 on the final day.

Ollie Pope equalled the Surrey record for the most outfield catches in a first-class match, pouching three more at second slip to give himself six in the innings and eight in the game.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Surrey's thumping victory would have likely been completed inside three days had a total of 84 overs not been lost to bad weather on the second and third day, with the match the only one of the seven taking across the two divisions to end with a winner.

Essex's Nick Browne scored his first County Championship century for over a year and Callum Parkinson collected his maiden five-wicket haul for Durham, but the weather-affected match at the Riverside ended in a draw.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Having made 488 and taken a 130-run lead in the first innings, Essex did their best to force a victory on the final afternoon, but their efforts floundered as Alex Lees (48 not out in 128 minutes) steered his side to 131 for two when bad light stopped play at 4.40pm.

Other Division One scorecards

At Edgbaston, Warwickshire extended their first innings to 361 in reply to Nottinghamshire's 400 all out, with Jake Bethell posting a career-best 93, before the visitors went in again and reached 75-1 when hands were shaken.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tom Lammonby continued his excellent start to the season and played a major role in Somerset earning a hard-fought draw at newly-promoted Worcestershire, with his unbeaten 81 lifting his run tally for the campaign past the 350 mark and part of a decisive fourth-wicket partnership with Andrew Umeed.

Somerset were still 76 runs in arrears at 66-3 but they effectively blunted the attack and batted throughout the afternoon session, adding 117 in 39 overs.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Division Two scorecards

Gloucestershire's long wait for victory continued as their match against Middlesex at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol petered out into a draw, despite the day beginning with all three results still possible.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Middlesex declared their second innings on 449-7 and set the home side a target of 339 to win in 58 overs on a hybrid pitch offering negligible assistance to the bowlers, only for Gloucester to reach 127-3.

Australian Test batter Peter Handscomb (99) and England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed (88) joined forces as Leicestershire snuffed out Northamptonshire's hopes of bowling themselves to an away victory. Leicestershire replied to Northamptonshire's first-innings 453-7 declared with 452-8 declared in a weather-affected contest.

Live County Championship Cricket Friday 3rd May 10:50am

Elsewhere, Wayne Madsen completed a courageous century and new signing Aneurin Donald added 97 as Derbyshire's batters comfortably secured a draw at Yorkshire.

Watch the County Championship round five match between Lancashire and Kent at Emirates Old Trafford live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix from 10.50am on Friday. You can also stream with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...