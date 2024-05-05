Joe Root scores quick-fire 150 for Yorkshire in County Championship; Sussex thrash Derbyshire on day three

Joe Root scored his second Vitality County Championship century in as many innings with a sublime 156 for Yorkshire against Glamorgan at Headingley.

The former England captain made 119 from 190 balls against Derbyshire last week but rattled along at a much faster rate this time around with his knock coming from just 165 balls.

Root, who began day three in Leeds on 92 from 90 balls and went on to reach his ton from 100 deliveries, struck 21 fours to help Yorkshire to an imposing 519-7 declared in reply to Glamorgan's 221 all out.

His England Test team-mate Harry Brook made 65 from 83 balls, with two sixes and five fours, while Root shared a third-wicket stand of 265 with opener Finlay Bean (173 from 189 balls).

Yorkshire will now look to push for their first win of the season after three draws and a defeat so far, with Glamorgan 171-3 in their second innings and trailing by 127 ahead of the final day.

Root followed his efforts with the bat by running out Kiran Carlson in bizarre fashion - a Carlson drive off spin bowler Dom Bess struck Root at silly point and deflected back towards wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall, who removed the bails with Carlson out of his ground.

High-performing Seales bowls Sussex to victory

Also in Division Two, Sussex romped to an innings-and-124-run victory over Derbyshire as West Indies paceman Jayden Seales bagged 5-26 to roll the hosts for 109 in 26 overs.

Seales was twice on a hat-trick after removing first Aneurin Donald and Anuj Dal, and then Matthew Lamb and Jack Morley from successive deliveries as Derbyshire slumped in their second innings.

Sussex's second win of the season takes them top of the table, 18 points above Leicestershire, who are currently in action against Middlesex at Lord's.

The Foxes trail Middlesex by 101 at stumps on day three with centuries for Sam Robson (162) and Leus du Plooy (131) steering the home side to 407-8 in reply to Leicestershire's 306 all out.

Lancashire batters battle back but Kent still favourites

In Division One, Lancashire's young batters staged a gutsy fightback against Kent at Emirates Old Trafford in the Sky Live game but the visitors still need only 93 more runs with nine wickets in hand to clinch victory on the final morning.

Lancashire, after being skittled for 92 in their first innings, made 332 following-on as George Balderson (48), George Bell (65), Matty Hurst (58) and Tom Hartley (35) made important contributions, setting Kent a target of 164 for their first win of the season.

Ben Compton (14) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (39) made light of the loss of Zak Crawley (1) in the second over, steering Kent to 71-1 at the close, despite numerous appeals from Lancashire's Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

Kent currently sit second-bottom of the top flight, two points and one place above Lancashire with both sides losing one and drawing two of their opening three fixtures.

Watch day four of Lancashire vs Kent, live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am on Sunday.

