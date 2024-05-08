England vs Pakistan: Captain Heather Knight says her side have plenty to offer against tourists

After recording a series win in New Zealand last month, the England Women's side believe they still have plenty more to offer as they prepare for their multi-format clash against Pakistan.

England convincingly beat New Zealand 4-1 in the five-match T20I leg in April, with Maia Bouchier notching scores of 43 not out (first T20), 71 (third T20), and 91 (fourth T20), and staking her claim as a formidable opening batter.

However, Heather Knight's side struggled to score runs during the ODI leg of the tour but still managed to win the three-match series 3-1. Crucially, the tour highlighted areas of improvement and with the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh - live on Sky Sports - only five months away, England will be using this series against Pakistan to fine-tune their style before heading out to the sub-continent.

"If we're honest, we didn't play our best in that one-day series and we actually learned a lot from it," said Knight speaking to Sky Sports News.

"We had some really good performances from Amy Jones and Charlie Dean at the back end and they got us out of a few sticky situations. We've hardly played any one day cricket and it exposed us to that tempo that we need to go at as a batting group.

"We're really pleased with the winter and we were able to give a few players different opportunities with some of the girls missing through the Women's Premier League.

"Those players really took their opportunities, like Bouchier. She looks very natural when she's in full flow and it's the same with her fielding. She's a natural athlete and a natural ball striker so I think for her it's just about stringing together consistent performances.

"Maia has always had the talent and she's now starting to translate that into performances and that's through the work she's done, not just technically but on her mental game as well and how she wants to approach things.

"It's really pleasing for us. We've got a lot of competition at the top of the order and a lot of people knocking on the door so hopefully Maia can take that chance with both hands and really make that spot her own."

England white-ball squads to face Pakistan England IT20 squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson , Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Linsey Smith (Southern Vipers), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers) England Women Metro Bank ODI squad Heather Knight (C; Western Storm), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Lauren Filer (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont were both dropped from England's T20 squad ahead of the Pakistan tour. The pair had formed England's opening partnership at the start of their New Zealand tour but made underwhelming contributions.

However, Dunkley put out a timely reminder of her capabilities as she smashed 130 for the South East Stars on Wednesday in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will also be looking to regenerate their squad after they suffered a 4-1 defeat to the West Indies at home during their T20I series earlier this month.

Former women's captain Bismah Maroof also announced her retirement from the international scene in April after an 18-year-long career, playing in 276 games. The baton was handed to Nida Dar, whose first challenge will be overcoming England.

"We're obviously going to concentrate on what we do best and do things our own way," Knight said.

"It's going to be a really good challenge for us. Pakistan have got a lot of spinners, they bowl lots of spin and their batters hit the ball into different areas.

"I'm excited to get going with the summer really. I think it will be a good test and it sounds like we're going to have a good crowd at Edgbaston with a few Pakistan supporters so that will be an interesting dynamic.

"With the T20 World Cup coming up, it's a key thing on our horizon, so we're nailing down exactly how we want to go about things, how we're going to play and hopefully entertaining some people."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have already sold over 75,000 tickets for the Pakistan series and upcoming New Zealand tour in the summer, which is more than what they sold this time last year - which included an Ashes tour.

Earlier this year, the ECB announced the creation of a three-tiered domestic competition structure and a shift in the ownership model underpinning the women's professional game.

​​​​​​As well as the new structure, the ECB will invest an extra £4-5m per year in the women's professional game from 2025-2028, taking annual investment up to £16m.

The plan will see the current eight women's Regional teams evolve to become 'Tier 1 Clubs' and each will be 'owned, governed, and operated by an individual First Class County (FCC) or Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)'.

Skipper Knight supported this move saying it was "a really good move" for the women's game and the next stage of development.

"The clubs that have got it will hopefully see the benefit of having the women's team there," Knight added.

"Obviously, there is a little bit of disappointment around the teams that didn't get the tier one status but overall it's a really good move."

Watch England Women face Pakistan in T20I and ODI series live on Sky Sports Cricket, beginning on Saturday May 11 from 2pm.

Women's Vitality IT20 Series vs Pakistan fixtures - live on Sky Sports

May 11: 1st Women's IT20 - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 2.30pm

May 17: 2nd Women's IT20 - The County Ground, Northampton, 6.30pm

May 19: 3rd Women's IT20 - Headingley, Leeds, 1pm

Women's Metro Bank One-Day International Series vs Pakistan fixtures - live on Sky Sports

May 23: 1st Women's One-Day International - The Incora County Ground, Derby, 1pm

May 26: 2nd Women's One-Day International - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11am

May 29: 3rd Women's One-Day International - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 1pm

