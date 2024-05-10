Josh Baker: Emotive tributes for 20-year-old start day one of Kent vs Worcestershire

Josh Baker, a promising left-arm spinner and lower-order batter, played 47 times for Worcestershire and twice for England U19s; Worcestershire announced his death a day after he appeared for their second XI; the Pears to feature his squad number 33 on all shirts for rest of the season

Emotive tributes for Worcestershire's Josh Baker, who died last week at the age of just 20, took place on day one of Kent vs Worcestershire.

A minute's applause took place before the match began with both teams wearing black armbands and the flags flew at half-mast over the Frank Woolley Stand.

Baker made 47 appearances across all formats for Worcestershire since turning professional in 2021, the last being against Durham in the County Championship just last month.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Pears said they were "devastated" by the loss of a young player who has played two Vitality County Championship matches this season. Worcestershire shirts will feature Baker's squad number of 33 below the club crest for the rest of the season as a tribute to their former player.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A Gareth Roderick century left Worcestershire in control after day one of their Vitality County Championship match with Kent at Canterbury.

The visitors were 308-5 at stumps, with Roderick hitting 117 from 281 balls, after former Kent second XI player Kashif Ali had given them a platform with 72. Adam Hose was unbeaten on 50 at stumps, reaching his half-century with

a single in the final over.

Matt Parkinson took 2-79 but Kent struggled to make anything happen on a benign wicket until Joey Evison claimed late two wickets to end the day with 2-39.