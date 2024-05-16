Josh Tongue: England fast bowler suffers pectoral injury setback ahead of summer Tests

England fast bowler Josh Tongue has suffered a setback with a pectoral injury and could miss a chunk of the summer.

The 26-year-old made his Test debut last summer but has been out of action since August, missing England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean and Test series in India.

England are taking on West Indies and Sri Lanka this July, August and September, live on Sky Sports.

An ECB spokesperson said: "Josh (Tongue) has had a setback to his original injury (pectoral injury). There is no timescale on when he'll return to action."

Tongue's injury blow comes as England plan for life after Jimmy Anderson, who announced his retirement earlier in May.

The Nottinghamshire seamer made his England debut against Ireland in 2023 and took 10 wickets in two matches.

When are England in action this summer?

England have four T20 matches at home against Pakistan, starting at Headingley on May 22 before continuing to Edgbaston (May 25), Cardiff (May 28) and The Oval (May 30), with the series serving as preparation for the T20 World Cup the following month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here is what you can look forward to next summer on Sky Sports Cricket, including T20 World Cups and The Hundred

Their title defence begins against Scotland in Barbados on June 4, ahead of playing Australia at the same venue on June 8. They then face Oman in Antigua on June 13 and Namibia in the same place two days later, with the top two from the group then progressing to the Super 8s and the tournament running until June 29.

The Test summer begins with a three-match series against West Indies at Lord's (July 10-14), Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30), with three more Tests against Sri Lanka in August and September. Watch every England match throughout this summer live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.