England have learnt from 'kick in the pants' at 50-over World Cup ahead of T20 title defence, says Matthew Mott

England head coach Matthew Mott says his side have learnt from the "kick in the pants" they suffered at last year's 50-over World Cup as they prepare to defend their T20 title.

Mott's men lost six of their first seven matches at the 2023 competition in India as they were knocked out in the first round during a dismal title defence.

The 50-year-old says "open" and "vulnerable" conversations have been had since and will serve his side well in the Caribbean as they look to win the T20 World Cup for the second tournament in a row, after triumphing in Australia in 2022, and third time overall.

Mott, speaking after England's first T20 international against Pakistan in Leeds was washed out, said: "I think we've had time off to reflect. At the last World Cup we openly said we got a few things wrong and you learn from your mistakes.

"As a group we've made a commitment to be a bit more open in and around our training sessions, a bit more vulnerable as a group so that we're helping each other.

"I think in India all of us were guilty of being a bit insular and trying to problem-solve ourselves.

"I think we're in a really good spot, had good conversations [after] the kick in the pants we had. How we react if we happen to have a poor start is something we've identified."

How Pollard and Man City's sports psychologist are helping England

England get their World Cup underway against Scotland in Barbados on June 4 (3.30pm UK time), live on Sky Sports.

To aid with their preparations, they have employed former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as an assistant coach to provide expertise on local conditions.

Manchester City's sport psychologist David Young has also been helping Mott gain clarity on his messaging to the team.

Mott said: "I really enjoyed talking to Pollard, he's got a really good way about him. He gave us a few gold nuggets, so we're expecting a bit more of that.

"One of the more exciting things we've done is get David Young on board.

"He's previously been with the team and he's already been a great ally in messages back to me, making sure my messages are clear.

"It's always good to have someone who's a little bit removed from the squad to make sure you're landing your messages. I've enjoyed that part of it."

'Archer excited to get back playing for England'

Mott also said fast bowler Jofra Archer, who has not played international cricket since March 2023 due to a stress fracture of the back, was only going to feature in a maximum of three games against Pakistan, although that could now drop to two after the Headingley washout.

"Just getting back out there for him will be great. He's been so patient for so long and so excited to be there," Mott said of Archer.

"Even today I don't think it would have been ideal for him to bowl in those conditions if we were able to get on so we're better off being patient there and play the long game."

Mott added: "We're pretty close to knowing our starting XI [for the World Cup]. Obviously there are a couple of niggles around the squad so it might look a bit different by the time we get there.

"We're not going to broadcast it but we're pretty confident with the structure we've got and the options as well. I think we've got a well-balanced squad to cover most things and some players who come in are in really good form as well.

"World Cups are tough and we're certainly not the first team to go to India and struggle but I think we go to the West Indies having experienced conditions really recently [after a 3-2 T20I series defeat in the Caribbean before Christmas].

"We played against a strong West Indian side, were under a lot of pressure and learnt a lot about local conditions, so we go in with a lot of excitement."

England vs Pakistan fixtures

May 22: Headingley, 6.30pm - abandoned

May 25: Edgbaston, 2.30pm

May 28: Sophia Gardens, 6.30pm

May 30: The Kia Oval, 6.30pm

