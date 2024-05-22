James Anderson has days he wishes he was not retiring from England duty but happy '90 per cent of the time'

James Anderson admits there are days he wishes he was not retiring from England duty, saying part of him feels like he could play for another 10 years.

Test cricket's most prolific seamer, with 700 wickets in 187 matches in the format, will call time on his international career after the series opener against West Indies at Lord's from July 10.

Speaking on his BBC Tailenders podcast, the 41-year-old said: "In my head I feel like I could play for 10 years. Obviously I realise that is not realistic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stuart Broad reflects on Anderson's decision to retire from international cricket

"Some days I wake up and wish I was not retiring but then 90 per cent of the time I'm happy with it. Not many people in sport get the chance to retire from sport at over 40. I'm happy I've made it this far.

Anderson needs nine wickets in his final Test - which you can watch live on Sky Sports later this summer - to overhaul Shane Warne's tally of 708 and move second on the all-time list in Test cricket.

Warne's fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan tops the charts with 800.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Holding says Anderson is the best seam bowler of his era

'Talk about my future has been draining over last couple of years'

The decision to retire from Tests was hastened by a discussion with captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and director of England men's cricket Rob Key at a hotel in April.

Anderson, who has held conversations about remaining with England this summer in a backroom capacity, clarified initial reports he spoke to McCullum over a round of golf were incorrect.

He also said continued speculation over his future during the latter part of his career has been "draining".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player What is Anderson really like? Broad reveals all

He added: "There's probably been two or three moments on the field, if the opposition are 500-3, I'll be thinking, 'do I really want to still be doing this?'

"They are fleeting thoughts - nothing that has stuck with me or more than an over.

"I don't know how much of that was me and how much it was the external noise that comes with ageing. For the last six years, or even longer, it's been, 'how long can you go on for?'

"That in itself, certainly for the last couple of years, has been quite draining."

Anderson has not yet disclosed whether he will carry on playing county cricket for Lancashire when his England career comes to a close.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Ian Ward says Anderson's staggering numbers will never be matched in the future

Watch Anderson's final Test, against West Indies at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, July 10 (11am first ball).

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.