Chris Woakes: Engand's all-rounder taking break from cricket following the death of his father

England all-rounder Chris Woakes says his absence from cricket in recent weeks was due to the death of his father, adding that he would return to the sport "when the time is right".

Woakes, who last played for Sharjah Warriors in the International League T20 in February, did not feature for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and has not yet appeared for Warwickshire this season.

He was also left out of England's squad for this month's T20 World Cup jointly hosted by the United States and West Indies.

"The last month has been the most challenging of my life when unfortunately my Dad passed away at the beginning of May," Woakes wrote in an Instagram post.

"I've spent the last few weeks with the people most important to me, my family. We're all obviously grieving and trying to get through what is undoubtedly the hardest moments in our lives.

"It's times like this that perspective is at its greatest.

"I will be back playing cricket for Warwickshire, who my Dad loved dearly when the time is right for me and my family. I know playing cricket for Warwickshire and England made my Dad incredibly proud. I look forward to doing that again in the near future."

The 35-year-old, who was part of England's T20 and ODI World Cup winning teams, has played 48 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is, taking 353 international wickets.

Woakes was part of the England squad which toured the West Indies in December.