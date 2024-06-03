Harry Brook: England batter ready for T20 World Cup after benefitting from extended break

Harry Brook admits England "fancy our chances" at the T20 World Cup and says he is feeling fitter, faster and fresher than ever after taking a break from the game.

The defending champions start their campaign against neighbours Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Cricket (3.30pm first ball) - and are again among the favourites for the tournament.

And Brook was in no mood to puncture that optimism, telling reporters ahead of their opening game: "Everybody's really excited. We fancy our chances.

"We've got a very good side, good squad depth around T20 cricket and we're confident we can bring it home again."

Brook's enthusiasm is understandable, having rejoined his team-mates after an emotional, extended absence.

The 25-year-old withdrew from the five-match Test tour of India in January after his beloved grandmother took ill and he pulled out of the Indian Premier League when she passed away, before returning for the start of the domestic season with Yorkshire.

While professional matters took a back seat to personal ones, Brook used his time away from the international game to sharpen up physically. He's now in the best condition of his career, slimmer than before and ready to reap the benefits.

"I had that long break - four or five months off - so I just tried to nail it as soon as I got home," he said.

"I just tried to train as hard as possible, trying to lose a bit of weight and trying to get a bit leaner.

"It wasn't in the nicest circumstances but that time with family was the most important thing for me. Trying to spend as much time as I could with my grandma at that time was the right call and I don't regret it for a minute.

"But I did try and nail as much practice and fitness as much as I could and get myself in the right headspace. I had been travelling a lot, so to have that little break from cricket was good and I was raring to go again when I went back and played for Yorkshire."

