Pat Cummins: Australia Test and ODI captain agrees Major League Cricket move with San Francisco Unicorns

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has signed a four-year contract to play in the American franchise T20 competition with San Francisco Unicorns; the fast bowler joins compatriot Jake Fraser-McGurk
Wednesday 5 June 2024 07:12, UK
Pat Cummins has signed a four-year deal with the San Francisco Unicorns in a major coup for America’s fledgling Major League Cricket T20 competition.
The second season of MLC starts on July 5, less than a week after the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and West Indies concludes.
Fast bowler Cummins will join compatriot Jake Fraser-McGurk at the Unicorns and follows Australia team-mates Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Steve Smith into the league.
"MLC is developing at a rapid rate, and the US market potential is huge for cricket," Australia Test and ODI captain Cummins said in a statement.
"While cricket is integral to my involvement, the global network and long-term possibilities offered by the owners specifically, and Silicon Valley more broadly, presented a unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket."
The Unicorns are co-owned by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan.
Cummins is one of cricket's most recognised players as a top performer in all three formats, who led Australia to victory in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year.
MLC was awarded List A status by the International Cricket Council last month, making it an official T20 league on a par with the Indian Premier League and other established franchise competitions.
MLC's organisers plan to expand the six-team competition to 10 in coming years.
Watch every match from the Men's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports between now and June 29. Stream-contract free with NOW.