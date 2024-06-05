Pat Cummins: Australia Test and ODI captain agrees Major League Cricket move with San Francisco Unicorns

Pat Cummins has signed a four-year deal with the San Francisco Unicorns in a major coup for America’s fledgling Major League Cricket T20 competition.

The second season of MLC starts on July 5, less than a week after the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and West Indies concludes.

Fast bowler Cummins will join compatriot Jake Fraser-McGurk at the Unicorns and follows Australia team-mates Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Steve Smith into the league.

"MLC is developing at a rapid rate, and the US market potential is huge for cricket," Australia Test and ODI captain Cummins said in a statement.

"While cricket is integral to my involvement, the global network and long-term possibilities offered by the owners specifically, and Silicon Valley more broadly, presented a unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket."

The Unicorns are co-owned by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan.

Cummins is one of cricket's most recognised players as a top performer in all three formats, who led Australia to victory in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year.

MLC was awarded List A status by the International Cricket Council last month, making it an official T20 league on a par with the Indian Premier League and other established franchise competitions.

MLC's organisers plan to expand the six-team competition to 10 in coming years.

