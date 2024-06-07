ICC admits T20 World Cup pitches in New York not yet up to scratch

The International Cricket Council has admitted the pitches used in the New York venue at the T20 World Cup have not been up to standard and says groundstaff are working on "remedying" the surfaces.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 77 by South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday with Ireland then rolled for 96 by India at the same venue on Wednesday.

Batters have struggled with the two-paced nature of the drop-in pitches as well as uneven bounce, with some deliveries leaping up and others skidding through low.

Ireland play Canada at the ground on Friday, while New York will then host Netherlands vs South Africa on Saturday and the box-office India versus Pakistan encounter on Sunday followed by a further three matches next week, including India vs USA.

An ICC statement read: "The ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from India's game against Ireland at the T20 World Cup in New York as Rohit Sharma's men ran out convincing eight-wicket winners on a tricky pitch

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."

India captain Rohit Sharma and team-mate Rishabh Pant were struck on the body by climbing deliveries against Ireland - Rohit retiring hurt after taking a blow on the shoulder - while Ireland's Harry Tector was rapped on the finger by a ball that rose up.

The drop-in pitches being used in New York were flown over from Australia and prepared in Florida before being laid at the pop-up stadium on Long Island.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje took 4-7 from four overs as the Proteas skittled Sri Lanka for 77 on Long Island

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain said: "That pitch looks substandard for a T20 World Cup at the moment. Even the outfield looks a bit ropey.

"They haven't just got to get it right for India vs Pakistan, they have to get it right for every game. No game is more important than any other.

"Maybe it will get better in time."

Watch every match from the T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports between now and June 29.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.