T20 World Cup: South Africa survive huge Nepal scare as New Zealand ease to win vs Uganda

South Africa were restricted to 115 vs minnows Nepal at T20 World Cup, and only secured victory due to a run-out on the final ball; New Zealand picked up their first points of a disappointing campaign vs Uganda; Watch Men's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports this June
Saturday 15 June 2024 08:59, UK
A run-out on the final ball kept Nepal from completing a historic upset against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Kingstown, while New Zealand eased to victory over Uganda.
After electing to bowl first, Nepal's bowling attack - led by four wickets from Kushal Bhurtel - gave the minnows every chance of pulling off a miraculous victory by restricting South Africa to 115.
Openers Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh got Nepal's run-chase off to a solid start, combining for 35 before the former was claimed in the eighth over by Tabraiz Shamsi.
However, captain Rohit Paudel's dismissal on the next ball derailed Nepal's momentum, with four of Nepal's middle order leaving the crease with less than 10 runs.
Wicketkeeper Sheikh proved a much more formidable foe for South Africa's bowlers, and his score of 42 - combined with 27 from Anil Kumar Sah - kept Nepal in the match.
The result ultimately came down to the final ball, with Nepal needing two runs for victory.
It was not meant to be for Nepal, however. Gulshan Jha was run out while scrambling for a bye on a delivery from Ottneil Baartman.
Shamsi led the way for South Africa's bowlers, finishing with four wickets for 19 runs, while Reeza Hendricks top-scored for the Proteas with 43 off 49 balls.
South Africa's nail-biting victory came just days after the Proteas set the record for the lowest total defended in T20 World Cups.
They held off Bangladesh on Tuesday after scoring just 113.
New Zealand took just five overs to eclipse Uganda, with the Black Caps cruising to a nine-wicket victory at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
After sending Uganda into bat first, New Zealand's formidable bowling attack took little time, making its presence known against the minnow cricketing nation.
Simon Ssesazi was the day's first victim, bowled by Trent Boult for a duck.
His exit was immediately followed by Robinson Obuya, leaving Boult with an early hat-trick opportunity.
Boult was denied, but Tim Southee was able to keep the wickets falling when he claimed Alpesh Ramjani for a duck in the third over.
Wickets continued to tumble throughout the innings, with Kenneth Waiswa top-scoring with 11, as Uganda was bowled out in the 19th over for 40.
New Zealand claimed victory in the sixth over, wicketkeeper Devon Conway paving the way for the win with 22 runs from 15 balls.
Opener Finn Allen was Uganda's sole wicket after he was caught behind for nine runs off the bowling of Riazat Ali Shah.
The emphatic result was too little, too late for New Zealand, who lost their opening two T20 Cricket World Cup fixtures against Afghanistan and the West Indies.
The Black Caps' exit from the tournament was ultimately sealed with Afghanistan's seven-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea on Friday.
South Africa will next play in their Super 8s clash on Wednesday June 19 (3.30pm) at North Sound, Antigua, with their opponent still to be decided.
New Zealand play Papua New Guinea on Monday June 17 (3.30pm) in their next match at Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.
