T20 World Cup: South Africa survive huge Nepal scare as New Zealand ease to win vs Uganda

A run-out on the final ball kept Nepal from completing a historic upset against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Kingstown, while New Zealand eased to victory over Uganda.

After electing to bowl first, Nepal's bowling attack - led by four wickets from Kushal Bhurtel - gave the minnows every chance of pulling off a miraculous victory by restricting South Africa to 115.

Openers Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh got Nepal's run-chase off to a solid start, combining for 35 before the former was claimed in the eighth over by Tabraiz Shamsi.

However, captain Rohit Paudel's dismissal on the next ball derailed Nepal's momentum, with four of Nepal's middle order leaving the crease with less than 10 runs.

Image: South Africa survived an almighty scare to just beat minnows Nepal at the T20 World Cup

Wicketkeeper Sheikh proved a much more formidable foe for South Africa's bowlers, and his score of 42 - combined with 27 from Anil Kumar Sah - kept Nepal in the match.

The result ultimately came down to the final ball, with Nepal needing two runs for victory.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It was not meant to be for Nepal, however. Gulshan Jha was run out while scrambling for a bye on a delivery from Ottneil Baartman.

Shamsi led the way for South Africa's bowlers, finishing with four wickets for 19 runs, while Reeza Hendricks top-scored for the Proteas with 43 off 49 balls.

South Africa's nail-biting victory came just days after the Proteas set the record for the lowest total defended in T20 World Cups.

They held off Bangladesh on Tuesday after scoring just 113.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

New Zealand ease to T20 World Cup win vs Uganda in deadrubber

New Zealand took just five overs to eclipse Uganda, with the Black Caps cruising to a nine-wicket victory at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

After sending Uganda into bat first, New Zealand's formidable bowling attack took little time, making its presence known against the minnow cricketing nation.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Simon Ssesazi was the day's first victim, bowled by Trent Boult for a duck.

His exit was immediately followed by Robinson Obuya, leaving Boult with an early hat-trick opportunity.

Boult was denied, but Tim Southee was able to keep the wickets falling when he claimed Alpesh Ramjani for a duck in the third over.

Wickets continued to tumble throughout the innings, with Kenneth Waiswa top-scoring with 11, as Uganda was bowled out in the 19th over for 40.

New Zealand claimed victory in the sixth over, wicketkeeper Devon Conway paving the way for the win with 22 runs from 15 balls.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Opener Finn Allen was Uganda's sole wicket after he was caught behind for nine runs off the bowling of Riazat Ali Shah.

The emphatic result was too little, too late for New Zealand, who lost their opening two T20 Cricket World Cup fixtures against Afghanistan and the West Indies.

The Black Caps' exit from the tournament was ultimately sealed with Afghanistan's seven-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea on Friday.

What's next?

South Africa will next play in their Super 8s clash on Wednesday June 19 (3.30pm) at North Sound, Antigua, with their opponent still to be decided.

New Zealand play Papua New Guinea on Monday June 17 (3.30pm) in their next match at Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

Watch every match of the Men's ICC T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports, right up until the final on Sunday June 29.