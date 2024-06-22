T20 World Cup: Shai Hope smashes West Indies to win over USA - and above England in Super 8s table

Shai Hope's unbeaten 82 off just 39 balls led West Indies to a nine-wicket win over USA at the T20 World Cup and above England on net run-rate in Super 8s Group 2.

Hope smashed eight sixes - including three in successive balls off Milind Kumar in the ninth over - and four boundaries as West Indies romped to their target of 129 in 10.5 overs in Barbados.

Hope, recalled at the top of the order following an injury to Brandon King in the defeat to England on Thursday, took charge from the start as he and Johnson Charles (15 off 14) put on 67 in seven overs.

Nicholas Pooran added an unbeaten 27 from 12 balls for the two-time champions, who had earlier rolled USA for 128 in 19.5 overs as off-spinner Roston Chase (3-19) and seamer Andre Russell (3-21) shared six wickets.

Russell struck early, removing American opener Steven Taylor (2) before Andries Gous (29) and Nitish Kumar (20) built a strong partnership.

But once they fell in successive overs, Chase's introduction saw wickets fall regularly, with Alzarri Joseph taking 2-31.

South Africa next up for West Indies

West Indies face unbeaten table toppers South Africa in Antigua on Monday, while England play USA in Barbados on Sunday needing a win to stay in with a realistic chance of making the semi-finals.

USA can still reach the semi-finals but would need a big victory over England and for South Africa to defeat West Indies.

Hope said after his dazzling innings on his home island: "To do it at home is a great feeling, with my parents and my friends watching. This is my favourite place to play cricket. It's our destiny and our goal to win the World Cup."

Skipper Rovman Powell added: "Credit has to be given to the boys, we set out to achieve a goal and we did."

