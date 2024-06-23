County Championship: Potential England wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson hits Durham century

Ollie Robinson scored a day-one century as Durham piled on the runs at Vitality County Championship title rivals Essex, as he continues to be touted as a potential England wicketkeeper.

Robinson took the bowlers on with gusto as he struck four sixes and 16 fours in his unbeaten 146 to help Durham rack up 445-4.

Elsewhere, it was normal service resumed for leaders and champions Surrey against Worcestershire as they racked up 340-5.

Fifties from Dom Sibley (76) and another man touted as a potential England wicketkeeper in Jamie Smith (86) laid the foundations before Dan Lawrence and Ben Foakes increased the tempo during the final session in a fifth-wicket stand of 131 in 35 overs.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Foakes fell for 52 just before the close - to a fourth catch for Adam Hose - but Lawrence remained undefeated on 91.

Other England hopefuls in action were Chris Woakes - who was playing his first red-ball cricket in 10 months - as Warwickshire trail Hampshire, and bowler Shoaib Bashir on loan at Worcestershire from Somerset vs Surrey.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fast bowler Olly Stone's unbeaten 74 led a Nottinghamshire recovery from 190-7 to 326-8 against Somerset at Trent Bridge.

He shared in an eighth-wicket stand of 112 with Calvin Harrison to give the day a different complexion after Joe Clarke (51) and Jack Haynes (55) had guided the hosts to 179-3.

Somerset seamer Kasey Aldridge was the main driver of a mid-innings collapse that saw four wickets fall for 11 runs, finishing with 4-90, while South African seamer Migael Pretorius took 3-73.

Lancashire finished on 38-1 at Canterbury, trailing fellow Division One strugglers Kent by 206 runs.

George Balderson and Nathan Lyon took three wickets apiece as Kent were bowled out for 244 before the vistors lost captain Keaton Jennings for a duck in reply.

England's Test summer begins with three-match series vs West Indies at Lord's (July 10-14), Trent Bridge (July 18-22), Edgbaston (July 26-30); three more Tests vs Sri Lanka in August/September; watch England throughout summer live on Sky

Catch every match from the T20 World Cup, including the final in Barbados on Saturday June 29, live on Sky Sports.