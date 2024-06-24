County Championship: Shoaib Bashir over goes for 38 runs as Dan Lawrence smashes five sixes for Surrey

England spinner Shoaib Bashir had a spell to forget when he conceded a joint-record 38 runs in an over in a County Championship match between Surrey and Worcestershire on Monday in which Dan Lawrence smashed five consecutive sixes.

Bashir, who only joined Worcestershire on loan from Somerset earlier this month, had toiled away through 37 overs for two for 137 before he attempted to wrap up Surrey's innings midway through the afternoon session.

With Surrey on 437 for nine, Lawrence had other ideas and launched two sumptuous maximums down the ground before a third was carried over the boundary rope, which left Bashir hunched over in disbelief.

Worst was to follow for the rookie off-spinner, who impressed during England's 4-1 series defeat in India, when a pair of floated up deliveries were also swatted away by Lawrence.

The Surrey batter was denied a place in the history books when the sixth ball of Bashir's over was sent down for five wides.

Bashir, in only his 12th first-class match, overstepped with his next delivery, while Lawrence took only a single before the carnage ended when Dan Worrell nobly blocked out the last ball of a 38-run over.

Image: Shoaib Bashir conceded the joint-most runs in a County Championship over, along with the 38 Andrew Flintoff took from Alex Tudor in 1998

It made it the joint-most expensive over in County Championship history along with the 38 conceded by Alex Tudor for Surrey against Lancashire in 1998, where Andrew Flintoff hit 34.

Bashir was subsequently replaced and finished with 2-162 off 38 overs before Lawrence was out for 175 when Ben Allison had him caught by Jake Libby to dismiss Surrey for 490.

