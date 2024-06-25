England vs New Zealand: Danni Wyatt emphasises importance of maintaining healthy work-life balance

Danni Wyatt has opened up about the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance ahead of a busy summer schedule as England gear up to face New Zealand in a multi-series format starting on Wednesday.

Wyatt was part of UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League earlier this year before featuring in England’s white-ball tour of New Zealand in March. The 33-year-old then struck a superb 87 at Headingley in May to help her side complete a whitewash victory over Pakistan.

Heather Knight’s side will play Ireland in September in another multi-series format before flying out to Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup in October, ahead of the Ashes in January.

Amidst all this, Wyatt has also been planning her wedding and has said ensuring she has a balanced life has been crucial to her performance.

"It's something I spoke about with the team psychologist and coaches before the season," Wyatt said.

"I told them I have a lot of cricket going on and also a lot going on outside of cricket, so it's a matter of looking at gaps in my schedule at when I can have a bit of time away to relax and focus, because it's so important.

"When you're burnt out, it's so hard to go out there and put on your best performance, and I could probably speak on behalf of the other girls as well about that.

"Ensuring I'm looking after myself is crucial and being mentally ready is going to be important for me going forward.

"I look back at when I've performed well, and it's when I've been happy and relaxed away from cricket and it does help for sure, so it's about keeping on top of that and making sure I've got the right balance."

England ODI squad to face New Zealand Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

These conversations are only a recent, and welcome, addition to the dressing room. Wyatt, who made her England debut in March 2010, said things have only shifted in the last few years and says it's a result of maturity and confidence.

"I think it comes with being mature, growing up, getting older, and having the confidence to go up to the coaches or go to the psychologist and say: 'I need a break,'" Wyatt added.

"When I first got in the England team, no one really mentioned it, and it probably wasn't until the last few years where it's really been spoken about so it's great to see that.

"It's so important to look at gaps in your schedule where you can relax, get away, go to Spain for a few days with your partner or your family, and come back with your batteries are full and you go again."

On the latest episode of Sky Sports Editions, a series showcasing the original stories from women in sport, Wyatt’s team-mate Sophie Ecclestone also opened up about the importance of maintaining a balance between her own life and cricket.

Ecclestone, ranked the No 1 T20I player in the world, also broke the record for the fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets when England clinched a series win over Pakistan in the third ODI in Chelmsford in May.

"When we're on tour we like to go out and do fun things because when you're in the limelight, you're under a lot of pressure, so we like to get out as much as we can," Ecclestone said.

“It’s best to get a balance now, we work hard so we can play hard.”

Sophia Dunkley has been recalled into the England T20 squad after a brilliant stint in domestic cricket for the South East Stars.

Dunkley is the only change to head coach Jon Lewis' squad, which is otherwise unchanged from the T20 series victory over Pakistan.

England Women T20 squad to take on New Zealand Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danni Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt

"I'm so chuffed for Dunkley, she is one of my good mates and one of my bridesmaids too," Wyatt said.

"She really got her head down and worked really hard. She's batted really well for her domestic team and I'm so excited that she gets a chance in this series.

"There's always competition for places now. I'm 33 years old now and I'm still improving. There's still things I need to get better at and I'm sure everyone else has that same mindset.

"There's always someone who wants your spot so it's certainly going to benefit the team. That's what we want. We want competition for places in the squad to keep pushing us. I'm sure everyone's just gonna get their head down and focus on themselves and do their best for the team if they get a chance.

"There's a real buzz around the group at the minute and we can't wait to get going. New Zealand are a quality side and we're very familiar with them.

"We just played them a couple months ago over in New Zealand and we've seen what they can do so it's gonna be a very exciting series to be a part of."

England play three ODIs against New Zealand at Durham (26 June) Worcester (30 June) and Bristol (3 July).

They begin their T20I series in Southampton (6 July) before matches in Hove (9 July) and Canterbury (11 July), finishing with two London fixtures at the Kia Oval and Lord's on 13 and 17 July respectively.

England vs New Zealand ODI series dates

1st ODI - Wednesday, June 26 (Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street) - 1pm start

2nd ODI - Sunday June 30 (New Road Worcester) - 11am start

3rd ODI - Wednesday July 3 (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol) - 1pm start

England vs New Zealand T20I series dates

July 6: 1st Women's IT20 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 9: 2nd Women's IT20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

July 11: 3rd Women's IT20 - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence

July 13: 4th Women's IT20 - The Kia Oval, London

July 17: 5th Women's IT20 - Lord's, London

