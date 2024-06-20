England Women opener Sophia Dunkley recalled for T20 series vs New Zealand

England Women opener Sophia Dunkley has been recalled for the T20 series vs New Zealand, live on Sky Sports on home soil this July.

Dunkley is the only change to head coach Jon Lewis' squad, which is otherwise unchanged from the T20 series victory over Pakistan in May.

Southern Vipers' Freya Kemp will be available as an all-rounder during the series after being named as a batter against Pakistan.

"This five-match series against a strong New Zealand side is really important for us and also vital preparation as we build towards the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh," Lewis said.

"We are pleased to welcome Freya Kemp back as an all-rounder and we will hopefully see her bowl across this series as she returns from injury.

Image: Freya Kemp will be available to England as an all-rounder in the series on home soil

"Sophia Dunkley comes back into the squad after showing good form at regional level, she has earned the right to be in this squad."

Lewis also confirmed seam bowler Mahika Gaur will not be available to play due to a small side strain but is expected to train with the squad as she continues her rehabilitation.

England and New Zealand begin the IT20 series in Southampton (6 July) before matches in Hove (9 July) and Canterbury (11 July), finishing with two London fixtures at the Kia Oval and Lord's on 13 and 17 July respectively.

This series follows three ODIs against the same opposition at Durham (26 June) Worcester (30 June) and Bristol (3 July).

England Women T20 squad to take on New Zealand

Heather Knight (captain; Western Storm)

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers)

Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers)

Alice Capsey (South East Stars)

Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Lauren Filer (Western Storm)

Danni Gibson (Western Storm)

Sarah Glenn (The Blaze)

Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze)

Linsey Smith (Southern Vipers)

Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Women's IT20 Series v New Zealand Women - live on Sky Sports

July 6: 1st Women's IT20 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 9: 2nd Women's IT20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

July 11: 3rd Women's IT20 - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence

July 13: 4th Women's IT20 - The Kia Oval, London

July 17: 5th Women's IT20 - Lord's, London

Catch every match from the T20 World Cup, including the final in Barbados on Saturday June 29, live on Sky Sports.