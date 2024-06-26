England vs New Zealand: Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier lead hosts to nine-wicket win in opening ODI

A century opening stand by Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier set England Women on their way a crushing nine-wicket win over New Zealand in the opening match of their ODI series in Chester-le-Street.

Although skipper Sophie Devine won the toss, New Zealand slumped from a relatively strong position of 56-1 to 156 all out inside 34 overs at Seat Unique Riverside after batting first despite a battling 51 from Brooke Halliday.

Spinner Charlie Dean did most of the damage for the hosts, taking 4-38 from nine overs, and was backed up 2-28 from fellow slow bowler Sophie Ecclestone to leave Heather Knight's side with a relatively comfortable target to chase.

England never looked in danger of failing to overhaul New Zealand's total as Beaumont (76no) and Bouchier (67) flayed the bowling attack to all parts in a 137-run opening partnership, setting the hosts on course to go 1-0 up in the three-match series with 172 balls to spare.

Dean burst helps skittle White Ferns

Having won the toss and chosen to bat first, New Zealand made a strong start which included opener Suzie Bates clattering three fours off England's new-ball seamers inside the first three overs.

However, Lauren Filer - in for the injured Kate Cross - removed the experienced right-hander with a sumptuous delivery which beat Bates all ends up and saw her heading back to the pavilion after cracking 16 from 12 deliveries.

The tourists set about rebuilding, led by Bates' fellow opener Georgia Plimmer and new batter Amelia Kerr, yet a lack of communication and some quick thinking in the field by England led to the former departing for 29 after being run out from Maia Bouchier's throw to wicketkeeper Amy Jones in the 10th over.

The introduction of Ecclestone into the attack the following over saw her make an immediate impact too, tempting Melie Kerr into a rash stroke which was comfortably caught by Jones to see her depart for just 10 and leave New Zealand 68-3.

That sent the White Ferns into a tailspin from which they never recovered, with Ecclestone making it two wickets in as many overs by tempting Devine (13) into edging one to Jones followed by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was limited to bowling just five overs, trapping Maddy Green lbw for two.

Halliday was the lone resistance for New Zealand, leading the way with the fifth half-century of her ODI career, but received precious little support as Dean got stuck into New Zealand's middle and lower order.

Isabella Gaze (12) and Hannah Rowe (0) both trapped lbw by the off-break bowler, while Jess Kerr (10) edged a delivery down the off side through to the wicketkeeper and Molly Penfold (1) was bowled by one which spun back into her.

The innings was then wrapped up with more than 17 overs of the allotted 50 remaining when Halliday, who hit seven fours and one six, tried one big shot too many and was caught by Knight off Sarah Glenn, leaving England chasing 157 for victory.

Beaumont and Bouchier blast England to win

England could hardly have asked for a better start to the chase as Beaumont followed a no-ball first up from Penfold with back-to-back boundaries, and her and Bouchier raced to a half-century partnership inside the first seven overs.

Beaumont raced to 50 from just 46 balls as well, bringing her 20th ODI half-century up in style with a big six back down the ground off spinner Kerr in the 14th over and that was soon followed by Bouchier doing likewise to take the partnership past 100.

The 25-year-old went past the 50 mark for the second time in ODIs off the last ball of the over too with a four, but her dismissal for 67 from 50 balls, which included 12 fours and one six, with England still needing 20 for victory denied the hosts a first-ever 10-wicket over the White Ferns in this format.

Beaumont successfully overturned an lbw decision against her via DRS while on 66 and then survived one from New Zealand the following delivery, and fittingly she hit the winning runs with a four through the covers to finish unbeaten on 76 from just 69 balls, including 11 fours and one six.

What they said

England captain Heather Knight:

"The way we attacked that game was brilliant.

"We kept looking for wickets throughout their innings which was really pleasing after we got on top with a few early ones - bowling them out for 156 on a really good pitch.

"Then the nonchalance from the top two [Beaumont and Bouchier] was very entertaining to watch. It was a masterclass.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine:

"We're really disappointed with our performance.

"The start we got with the bat was actually exceptional, we put them under pressure, but they then showed our skill in terms of being able to peg us back.

"For us, we've got to trust the work we've been doing over the past six or seven weeks. Today is disappointing but we've got to move on quickly and come back harder in the next game."

What's next?

England can secure victory in the ODI leg of New Zealand's tour with victory in the second of the three-match series on Sunday, June 30. That match at Worcester's New Road starts at 11am and is live on Sky Sports Cricket.

