Jack Leach: England spinner commits future to Somerset until 2026

England spinner Jack Leach has committed his county future to Somerset.

The 32-year-old's current contract was due to expire at the end of 2024, but he has agreed new terms that will keep him at the County Ground in Taunton until the end of the 2026 campaign.

"I'm very happy and proud to have committed my future to Somerset," Leach said. "Somerset is home and I feel very lucky to continue to represent the club I love.

"The support I've had from the club and the fans over the last 12 months whilst out injured has meant so much and I look forward to repaying that faith with performances on the pitch."

Leach eyes England recall after 'difficult time'

Leach's rise at Somerset has seen him become an England regular, with the spinner taking 126 wickets at an average of 34.40 in 36 Test appearances for his country.

His recent international career has been plagued by injury, having been forced to withdraw from the Test series against India in January after the opening match win in Hyderabad just months after he missed the entirety of last summer's Ashes series against Australia.

"It's been a really difficult time," Leach told Sky Sports. "That momentum you thought you were building kind of stops, and you feel gutted you cannot help the lads out and be with them.

"It's a great team to play for and one you want to be involved in all the time, so I'm doing everything I can to be ready and, if they call upon me, then I can get back into things and enjoy being part of that team."

He continued: "Playing county cricket has been great for me to get games. That is what I needed - game time.

"I'm feeling really good off the back of a four-day game at Trent Bridge. It was a tough wicket to bowl on, I bowled lots of overs and that was great for the body and confidence.

"I just want to be ready if the call comes. I'm excited for the lads to get back together and to continue our journey with Test cricket."

