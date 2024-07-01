Maia Bouchier: England Women opener finds her purpose with maiden professional century

Prior to Sunday, Maia Bouchier had not scored a century since playing age-group cricket. Against New Zealand in Worcester though, the England opener guided her team to a match and series victory with her maiden professional ton.

Chasing 142 to beat the White Ferns, Bouchier followed up her 67 in the nine-wicket win over the tourists at Chester-Le-Street last Wednesday by leading the way to help her side home with more than half of their allotted 50 overs to spare.

Heading into this series, the 25-year-old right-hander had not managed to reach the half-century mark since her second ODI innings against Sri Lanka in September last year, but she credited the work she has been doing as key to allowing her to flourish in this series.

"I've struggled to understand where the purpose of my game is and what I give the team," Bouchier said after her match-winning ton.

"Individually, I'm a very different cricketer and going into this team I've learnt how to take on the philosophy of inspiring the next generation and being aggressive, but in my own individual way.

"That's been super important with the coaches and staff and my team-mates pushing me to keep playing the way I've been playing.

"I struggled a little bit in the Pakistan series, but I was hoping I'd come into this series with a bit more confidence and playing to my strengths, and I try to do that as much as possible."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Maia Bouchier hit the two runs needed to make her first professional career century and claim the one-day international series for England against New Zealand.

Boucher's unbeaten 100 came off just 88 balls as well with a strike rate of over 113 after cracking 17 during her innings, having taken just 50 balls to reach 67 in the first match of the series.

Former England men's Test batter and Sky Sports Cricket commentator Mark Butcher was full of praise for the way the she went about compiling her total, with New Zealand's bowlers having little answer to her array of shots.

"Maia Bouchier has shown everybody her talent, the skill, the range of strokeplay, her timing - all of the attributes that make her an extremely exciting prospect for this England women's team," Butcher said.

"For her first hundred as a professional to be for England in a one-day international is quite something - a moment she will remember forever.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"She's a popular member of the England team and she has come of age over the course of these two one-day internationals against New Zealand. She has played quite magnificently.

"The thought, or the doubt perhaps, as to whether or not she was capable of going on to make really big scores has been dispelled."

Although the series is now wrapped up, England still have the third and final ODI to come in Bristol on Wednesday, July 1, live on Sky Sports Cricket, before the IT20 leg of New Zealand's tour gets under way.

The main focus for the team this year may be on the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October, but Bouchier is eager to keep improving in the longer white-ball format as well and has, so far, seen those aims come to fruition in the first two matches against New Zealand.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from England's eight-wicket win against New Zealand in the second ODI in Worcester.

"It will give me so much confidence going into ODI cricket," Bouchier said. "I've worked behind the scenes on my 50-over game and coming into this series I was hoping to get that opportunity to stay and play those full amount of overs.

"It's such an important part of batting, taking your time and realising you have more time than you think - especially in 50-over cricket.

"That's something I've been working really hard to make sure I get to, so I'm just super-proud of myself."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.