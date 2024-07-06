England vs New Zealand: Sarah Glenn stars as spin proves pivotal in 59-run opening T20I victory

England's strong spin attack proved pivotal as they cruised to a 59-run victory in the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton.

Five wickets fell in the space of 11 balls as spinners Charlie Dean (2-28), Sarah Glenn (3-16) and Sophie Ecclestone (1-27) combined to decimate the New Zealand middle order as they chased down the tough 198 target set by England.

That target was secured by some impressive displays with the bat, especially Danni Wyatt (76) who raced to her total from just 51 deliveries, smashing the boundary for 11 fours and a six to leave New Zealand needing to muster what would have been their biggest run chase ever.

Heading into the clash off the back of a 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand in the ODI Series, Heather Knight's side are now using these T20I matches as key preparation for the T20 World Cup in October in Bangladesh, the four spinners in the outfit a surprising choice but one that reaped rewards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best shots as Danni Wyatt passed 50 in the first T20 against New Zealand

Glenn takes three-fer as spin powers England

With England opting for the four spin options of Dean, Glenn, Eccleston and Linsey Smith (1-26), the bowling attack took time to find their feet in the Powerplay before the breakthroughs finally came thick and fast.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Georgia Plimmer was run out for the third time during New Zealand's tour of England as the White Ferns fell to 12-1

It is fair to say that Plimmer (1) was at fault for her own wicket in the second over as she ran herself out for the third time in the multi-format series but then a brilliant delivery from Dean removed Amelia Kerr (18) and started New Zealand's downfall.

Glenn then made her mark and took a sensational three wickets in the ninth over, dismissing danger woman Suzie Bates (43) then Maddy Green (0) for a golden duck in the space of two balls, finishing off the over by ending New Zealand captain Sophie Devine's (0) innings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Sarah Glenn takes three wickets in an over against New Zealand in the first T20 match

That left New Zealand floundering on 64-5 but the visitors just continued to crumble as five wickets in total went in the space of 11 balls, Isabella Gaze (0) falling to a stumping from a ripper of a delivery from Eccleston to finish the blitz of wickets.

Score Summary: England win by 59 runs England: Danni Wyatt (76 runs from 51 balls), Nat Sciver-Brunt (47 runs from 23 balls), Maia Bouchier (32 runs from 26 balls), Freya Kemp (26 runs from 17 balls); Sarah Glenn (3-16), Charlie Dean (2-28) New Zealand: Suzie Bates (43 runs from 33 balls), Jess Kerr (38 runs from 26 balls); Lea Tahuhu (2-33), Eden Carson (1-26)

Jess Kerr (38) and Brooke Halliday (13) attempted to steady the ship for New Zealand but Dean took her chance once again, rattling the stumps to dismiss the latter and leave New Zealand 110-7.

After four dropped catches, Kerr was finally caught on the final ball of the 19th over, allowing Linsey Smith (1-26) to get in on the spin wicket-taking action, Kemp (1-30) making a point for the medium pace bowlers as she removed Tahuhu (17) with the final ball of the game to secure the 59-run win.

Wonderful Wyatt shows skill with the bat

England got off to a brilliant start in the Powerplay despite the gusty conditions, Wyatt and Maia Bouchier (32) combining to put their side on 52-0 after those first six crucial overs, five fours each putting them firmly in the driver's seat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Maia Bouchier was caught out in the deep as England lost their first wicket against New Zealand in the opening T20

The first breakthrough for New Zealand came in the eighth over as Bouchier sent Lea Tahuhu's (2-33) delivery up and over to the waiting Georgia Plimmer on the rope, putting England on 61-1.

However, the ever-impressive Nat Sciver-Brunt (47) was then at the crease with Wyatt and their partnership increased the pressure further, a six plus two fours in the 11th over setting the pace for them to hit the century mark in 11.2 overs and the 50-partnership in 12.4 overs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Zealand got a second wicket after Amelia Kerr caught out Nat Sciver-Brunt before the English batter could reach a half-century

Wyatt then brought up her fifty in the 14th over, seven fours and a six helping her onto her 15th half-century in this format.

Not long after, New Zealand found their breakthrough as Sciver-Brunt sent Eden Carson's (1-26) delivery to the waiting Amelia Kerr (0-30) to put England on 143-2, Wyatt then finally falling in the 18th over with England on a solid score of 169-3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's batter Danni Wyatt is caught out on the boundary for 76

Despite the loss of their star opener, Freya Kemp (26) and skipper Heather Knight (4) took their chance to add to the tally in the final two overs, helping their side onto a hefty final tally of 197, England's fifth-highest-ever score in T20Is.

England vs New Zealand IT20 fixtures Saturday, July 5 First IT20 Southampton (Won by 59 runs) Tuesday, July 9 Second IT20 Hove Thursday, July 11 Third IT20 Canterbury Saturday, July 13 Fourth IT20 The Oval Wednesdy, July 17 Fifth IT20 Lord's

What they said: Wyatt: It was a good day | Knight: We showed brilliant intent

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Danni Wyatt was thrilled after scoring 76

Player of the Match, Danni Wyatt:

"Just trying to stay calm and back myself. It's always a nice wicket here. Today was a nice day, supported well by Bouchier and Sciver-Brunt

"It seemed to just fly with the wind. With T20 you just have to enjoy the good days.

"There's a pretty big game on now so shall we go?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Heather Knight reflects on their dominant 59-run victory over New Zealand in their T20 opener.

England's captain Heather Knight:

"Great performance apart from the drop catches, great to have so many options.

"First time we've tried four spinners and I thought Kemp's figures didn't show how she bowls, it's nice to see her back. She was good at the death and Linsey did a really good job too.

"I think we've got loads of options. Left Bell out and she's done a lot for us in T20 cricket. We just pick based on the conditions.

"I thought we started with brilliant intent, we were really smart with our options.

"The crowd was great, we get good support here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was left deflated following their 59-run loss at the hands of England.

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine:

"I thought England put on a competitive score and it was too much from us.

"Disappointed for us. Suzie and Jess were fantastic, it shows if we do it for long enough, we can do it. Credit to England.

"We have to look in the mirror and see how we can improve.

"My dismissal was horrendous. From the captain I have to lead from the front and I haven't done that.

"We're going to reflect and we need to have consistent performances."

What's next?

England Women

New Zealand Women Tuesday 9th July 6:00pm

England head to The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, on Tuesday as they face New Zealand in the second T20I of the series.

Watch the second T20I between England and New Zealand on Tuesday July 9, live on Sky Sports from 6pm (first ball 6.30pm). Stream the series contract-free with NOW.