England's Charlie Dean using 'chaos' of rain-reduced T20I vs New Zealand as integral World Cup prep

Charlie Dean believes the "chaos" of England's rain-hit second T20I against New Zealand in Hove will be vital preparation for the World Cup in October.

Following a two-hour rain delay, England came away with a 23-run victory via DLS in the second women's T20I after they posted 89-6 and New Zealand were forced off due to rain needing 48 runs from 14 deliveries.

The victory puts England 2-0 up in the five-match series, Heather Knight's side tweaking their bowling line-up throughout in order to prep for the Bangladeshi conditions the World Cup will offer.

Dean, who took two wickets in one over to help nullify New Zealand's run chase, believes England's ability to adapt in such pressurised situations will stand them in good stead when it comes to being flexible on the biggest stage.

"I overheard Heather Knight saying in the post-match interview that it is quite good to deal with the chaos," Dean said.

"In Bangladesh, things might not always go the way you plan so to be able to adapt really quickly, just being able to adapt, is really valuable for us. Flexibility with the team, things like that.

"We are looking to explore our options especially with how many spinners we play.

"I think making sure that all players are ready at all times to play if they get the call up.

"Our practice has been pretty honed in on how we need to play in Bangladesh in terms of our batting.

"We are really trying to get physically better as well.

"We have got an eye on Bangladesh but we are still present and want to compete in these games to."

Despite being in brilliant form, Dean insists complacency is not a factor for England and it is a great sight to see players like Alice Capsey going at it with the bat even if it results in a dismissal in the end.

"I think complacency isn't anything we even think about. We are looking to get better with every game that we play, every training session that we have," she added.

"No matter who we are playing or what we are doing, we just want to execute our plans and go out there and do the best for our country.

"It is brilliant that Capsey got an opportunity today, we know how brilliant and fiery she is. Playing her shots down the ground and clearing the rope up the ground at Hove is pretty impressive.

"It is really pleasing when our batters perform like that.

"The depth we have as a team makes it easy for our top-order batters to go out and play like they do because there is no real fear of getting out."

England Women

New Zealand Women Thursday 11th July 6:30pm

